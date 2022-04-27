Hogue case follows pattern of inconsistent decisions by Cleveland Co. prosecutors

Apr. 27—The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office stunned many when it prosecuted Rebecca Hogue, but it's not the first time the office and its members have made contentious decisions on who and how to prosecute.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn announced in July 2020 he would charge Hogue with first-degree murder through permitting child abuse via grand jury on grounds that she reasonably should have known her late boyfriend Christopher Trent could have abused her two-year-old son. Hogue found her son dead on New Year's Day 2020; her boyfriend was found dead by suicide three days later.

The District Attorney's office prosecuted Hogue for first-degree murder even though Norman police detective Sean Judy, who led the investigation on Hogue's case, was uncertain if he would even recommend an enabling child abuse charge. Hogue was eventually convicted and given a 16-month sentence against the DA's recommendation of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Transcript found that Mashburn and Assistant District Attorney Pattye High, the lead prosecutor on Hogue's case, have decided to prosecute — or not prosecute — other high-profile cases in at times inconsistent ways. These instances include High's decision to not charge a man with murder if he testified against his wife in another child abuse case, and Mashburn's decision to not charge a caller of filing a false report that resulted in police holding a man at gunpoint.

The District Attorney's office did not respond to an emailed request for comment on their decision to charge Hogue.

The cases

High sought significant charges against least one female codefendant in a child death case before prosecuting Hogue.

In 2007, High prosecuted Raye Dawn Smith, a mother in the Meeker, Oklahoma area, on charges of child abuse or enabling child abuse. Her ex-husband Michael Lee Porter killed her daughter, Kelsey Briggs-Smith, about two years earlier.

In that trial, High had Porter testify against Smith. In exchange, he took a plea deal that lowered his charges of first-degree murder, child abuse or sexual abuse of a child, to enabling child abuse.

In exchange for testifying, Porter avoided a life sentence or the death penalty, and the possibility of having to register as a sex offender.

In that trial, the DA's office argued Smith had to be aware of Porter's abuse. They argued this point even though Smith constantly sought medical treatment for her daughter's injuries.

Smith was eventually sentenced to 27 years in prison on the charges. Porter was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Hogue's trial, High admitted when the jury was out of the room that the prosecution had no way to know for sure that Hogue knew her boyfriend was abusing her son.

"There is no way for the state to prove that when she said she didn't know [about abuse], that she actually did know about abuse," High said in the absence of the jury.

At the sentence hearing, High called Judy lazy and inept, and said there was "nothing extraordinary" about Hogue when arguing that Judge Michael Tupper should give her a life sentence. High fought for this sentence despite an independent Oklahoma Department of Corrections recommendation that Hogue not serve any prison time and should instead receive mental health treatment.

The Cleveland County District Attorney's office has caused public dissent after they've gone against NPD recommendations in other cases as well.

In July 2021, Mashburn decided not to file charges against a caller accused by Norman police of filing a false police report that led officers to hold Steven Bomar at gunpoint. Bomar was reportedly cut off by two drivers who flipped him off, called him a racial slur, then called the police on him, telling NPD Bomar had pulled a gun on them at a stoplight. Police found no weapons in Bomar's car.

The DA's office cited a lack of evidence that would raise the case to a criminal level.

'Extreme power'

The power that makes Mashburn's and High's decisions possible is the same in virtually every district attorney's office in the United States, experts say.

"The power of DAs in Oklahoma is not disproportionate to the power of DAs elsewhere. It just turns out that DAs have a lot of power, and the power that they have is, essentially, they decide whether to prosecute, to what extent to prosecute, and to what extent to charge and sentence. This is ... it's just an extreme power," said Guha Krishnamurthi, an associate law professor at the University of Oklahoma.

Additionally, the only accountability district attorney's offices have is within the offices themselves, Krishnamurthi says.

"There are subordinate DAs, assistant district attorneys, that have a lot of power also, right? and the only check for them is if their superior says, 'What are you doing?' But that might not actually happen," he said.

Mashburn will serve another four-year term as Cleveland County District Attorney after no one ran against him in 2022.