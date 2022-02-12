Hogue sentenced to 16 months, advocates say systemic change still needed

Feb. 12—"Rebecca Hogue does not deserve to die in prison."

The words from Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper rang across the courtroom Friday as he sentenced Rebecca Hogue to a life sentence suspended down to 16 months in prison, with credit for time served. It was for a murder both the defense and the prosecution agreed she didn't commit.

In short, Hogue will spend 13 months in prison and will be eligible for parole after approximately 10 months. Following her release from custody, she will spend the remainder of her life sentence, 45 years, on supervised probation.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Hogue's son Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson died in the care of her then-boyfriend Christopher Trent. Trent — the only suspect the Norman Police Department was pursuing in Johnson's death — was found dead of suicide Jan. 4 in the Wichita Mountain Reserve.

For the first time, Hogue spoke in court during her sentencing, discussing her conviction and the grief and trauma the past two years have caused her.

"My son Ryder was my entire existence — without my child, my world has been torn apart," she said, reading a statement. "I would have done anything to prevent the abuse that happened and I would do anything to go back and not date Trent. I was so proud of having such a beautiful, strong, smart, healthy child. The only thing in two years that has brought me peace is that the man who did this is dead. I know my child is in heaven and that (Trent) is nowhere near him ... for the past two years, I have gone through this trial and have not been allowed to grieve. I don't know how much longer I can take this — I am in pain."

Over the course of Hogue's week-long trial in the fall, the defense was barred from showing the jury a number of opinions and exhibits. Tupper barred the jury from hearing a recorded conversation between NPD detective Sean Judy — the lead detective on the case — another detective, and a friend of Hogue's, in which Judy expressed heavy skepticism about charging Hogue, and didn't recommend any charges be brought against her.

Cleveland County Assistant District Attorneys Abby Nathan and Pattye High, who represented the state, fought during Hogue's sentencing Friday to have her sentenced to life behind bars. The prosecution attempted to discredit the lead Norman police detective on Hogue's case, who recommended no charges be brought against Hogue.

"Det. Sean Judy was lazy and inept," High said. "He is not a hero, he is inept."

The defense argued for a complete deferral of Hogue's sentence, saying that the state did not properly prove Hogue knew or reasonably should have known her child was in danger.

"We in the state of Oklahoma have the highest incarceration rate of women," attorney Andrew Casey of Foshee and Yaffe said. "That won't be fixed by one decision, but you have a choice whether you are going to add to that count or how long you are going to add to that count ... The court should not compound the travesty by throwing the key at her."

While Tupper did not agree with the defense's argument that Hogue should spend no time in prison, he did agree that life in prison benefited nobody.

He explained his logic meticulously in an hour-long monologue, where he talked through each of the four determining factors that go into handing down a sentence: retribution, deterrence, rehabilitation and public safety.

Deterrence

Although deterrence was the second of the four factors, this Tupper led with it, making clear he did not think Hogue would ever be a danger to society. Tupper said no amount of incarceration would serve as an adequate deterrent to future crime.

"A punishment has to be severe enough to discourage other potential criminals, but a penalty that is more severe than necessary to achieve its goal is useless since it's hurting the people it affects without helping anyone else," Tupper said. "... So when determining a proportionate punishment, I'm going to see this crime and Ms. Hogue within the context of her specific circumstances and level of culpability.

"I'm going to do so with humanity, with empathy and with humility. I'm not going to allow humanity to get supplanted by a desire for revenge, or by notions of anger or fear. Andlet there be no doubt that imposing a life sentence would be a sentence driven primarily by anger and outrage."

Tupper said if he were to sentence Hogue to life in prison, it would tell the world "we care more about revenge than justice."

Retribution

While Hogue was at work during the murder and maintains she did not know of abuse, Tupper said Hogue was still convicted of murder in the first degree through enabling child abuse.

He believes that while Hogue did love her son, she failed to protect him from Trent, and that failure is punishable with prison time, he said.

"That is why retribution demands that you serve some time," Tupper said. "This is the retribution piece of it ... retribution speaks to an act of societal retaliation for injury inflicted by the infliction of a proportionate injury. The jury determined that you had a duty to intervene. You had a duty to do more than you did. You had a duty to stop this. Andunder this law, you cannot, as a parent, absolve yourself of these duties."

He said this decision to suspend only part of Hogue's sentence was going to be hard for her to understand, and it may be impossible for her to accept.

"The jury verdict does not say that you desired him to suffer abuse, nor does it say that you intended for him to die," Tupper said. "In no way do I think you wanted harm inflicted upon Ryder — there is zero evidence of that. Andyou in no form or fashion bear the same amount of criminal culpability as Christopher Trent. But whether you desired or intended for this to happen were not elements of this crime. So what is absolutely clear from this verdict and something that I hope you will someday hear this verdict saying to you is that you do bear some responsibility. The jury determined that you failed in the most important parental duty and role that you had on this earth."

Rehabilitation

According to the data, incarceration for years would do nothing to rehabilitate Hogue, Tupper said.

Exercising the harsh punishment the state asked for would be focusing "solely on retribution" and would not be responsive to any of the other aims, he said.

"(A life sentence) specifically ignores the data speaking for the low risk of future crimes and the high likelihood of rehabilitation," he said. "In my view, to impose it would only create further harm and tragedy for everyone involved."

This aim was the main reason Tupper required that Hogue receive mental health treatment following her release from custody, a decision her attorneys said she will "greatly benefit from."

Public Safety

Tupper concurred with the Department of Corrections' presentence investigation, which found Hogue is not a danger to society. He said he did not believe she would ever be a danger to society.

"I'm not afraid of you, and I don't think anyone else has reason to be afraid," he said. "Angry, perhaps even outraged at your role in this? Yes. But afraid of you, no. You are not dangerous, and you are not a predator."

After taking all elements into consideration, Tupper decided on a sentence of 16 months, with each month representing one year in which Hogue would have been legally responsible for her son.

"On his 18th birthday is when your legal duty to him dissolved, but you wrongfully dissolved your duty during his second year of life, and so you've in effect wrongfully exempted yourself from your legal obligation to Ryder by 16 years," he said. "And as such, it's my view that 16 is going to be the number that I will utilize in determining a sentence. I'm sentencing you, Ms. Hogue, to serve 16 months in the Department of Corrections for your role in this tragedy."

Aftermath

As Tupper read the sentence, gasps of relief echoed throughout the courtroom, tears were plentiful and fear was replaced by shock.

While none of Hogue's supporters would use the word "happiness" to describe what they're feeling, nor would they describe the decision as justice — in their eyes, happiness and justice would have been Hogue never being convicted in the first place — relief is the word they used.

"Anything being interpreted as happiness, it's just relief against the backdrop of she was looking at 45 years in prison, and now it's 13 months with mental health services, which is what she needs — but it's not joy," said Austin Vance, Hogue's attorney. "It's still not completely just in our eyes, but obviously we're her attorneys, so."

Ultimately, Hogue's attorney's concern is not with Tupper, but with the way the law is written in the state. Because domestic abuse is only defined, by law, as physical abuse and the state's "failure to protect laws" are so broad, a prosecutor only needs to prove a defendant "reasonably should have known" about abuse to get a conviction.

"We've got to look at these laws," Casey, her attorney, said. "They've got to look at the way this is affecting, who it's affecting, who winds up with the punishments, who winds up disproportionately serving these punishments and do they help. I can understand if somebody who is in a situation and is seeing months of abuse and just does nothing about it. There are places in the law to evaluate that and to ascribe punishments and worry about that.

"But whenever we look at these types of laws, laws have to be looked at in terms of who they punish in every instance. Andthis is the type of thing that it can be used against that it doesn't need to be used against. Andthe legislature has to take a look at this."

The prosecution team quickly left the courtroom following Tupper's sentence.

Reese Gorman covers politics and COVID-19 for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.