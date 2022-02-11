Hogue sentencing set for Friday afternoon

Feb. 10—Rebecca Hogue, the Norman mother convicted of first degree murder through enabling child abuse after her former partner killed her son, is set to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Hogue's son Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson died in the care of her then-boyfriend, Christopher Trent.

Trent — the only suspect the Norman Police Department was pursuing in Johnson's death — was found dead of suicide on Jan. 4, 2020, in the Wichita Mountain Reserve.

Following Trent's suicide, the Cleveland County District Attorney's office decided to pursue a first degree murder charge against Hogue.

After convicting Hogue in November, a jury recommended life in prison with the possibility of parole. But following a pre-sentence investigation, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections recommended Hogue spend no time in prison.

"Hogue appears to be struggling mentally and based on the information compiled during this investigation and this officer's observation, it appears Hogue would benefit more from a long-term residential treatment facility to target her mental health, grief and trauma," the report reads. "Based on the information compiled in this investigation and this officer's observation, it is recommended that Rebecca Hogue be sentenced to a long term residential treatment facility."

Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper has a number of options when it comes to sentencing Hogue: He could defer the sentence, suspend part of it, follow the DOC's recommendation or sentence her to the jury's recommendation of life.

The sentencing will take place at 1:30 Friday in Judge Lori Walkley's courtroom at the Cleveland County Courthouse, with Tupper presiding.

