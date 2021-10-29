Hogue's mother questioned on Day 2 of trial

Oct. 29—On the second day of Rebecca Hogue's trial, Hogue's mother said she saw no signs of child abuse or red flags that may have led to her grandson's 2020 death.

Hogue is charged with first-degree murder through enabling child abuse after her then-boyfriend, Christopher Trent, killed her son, Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson.

Her son died in Trent's care on New Year's Day 2020 while she was at work. Trent died by suicide three days later.

The prosecution is trying to prove that Hogue had knowledge her son was being abused, while the defense is maintaining Hogue had no idea abuse was happening.

Diane Hogue was visibly upset on her way to the witness stand Thursday, crying as she walked past her daughter at the defense's table.

Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Pattye High led Diane's questioning, asking about her grandson and Trent.

"I was never worried Chris (Trent) would hurt Ryder," Diane said.

Diane said Trent had once swatted Johnson's hand in discipline after he broke some eggs, but said, otherwise, she did not witness abuse or fear Trent would physically assault her grandson.

When Rebecca heard about Trent disciplining Johnson in that incident, she confronted him, telling him to never lay hands on her son again and to never physically discipline him, Diane said.

Diane said though she wasn't worried about physical abuse toward her grandson, she didn't like Trent as a person and didn't think he was right for her daughter.

After surviving domestic abuse herself and after Rebecca was physically abused by multiple boyfriends, Diane said she was always hyper aware of who her daughter dated.

While she didn't think Trent would lay a hand on her grandson, she was worried about him possibly hitting Rebecca, she said.

Diane was adamant that she never saw any warning signs that would have made her report Trent's treatment of her grandson to law enforcement or her daughter.

The jury also heard Thursday from Dr. Eric Duval, medical examiner on the case. Before his testimony began, Rebecca's representation, Andrew Casey, of Foshee and Yaffe, objected to the use of some of Johnson's autopsy photos, arguing they were irrelevant and could prejudice the jury.

He said neither the defense nor the state is disputing that Johnson died due to child abuse, and autopsy photos do not show if Hogue knew or reasonably should have known abuse was taking place.

"If you allow these photos, we're treading into a very serious risk of prejudicing this jury and causing a mistrial," Casey said.

Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper agreed and said the pictures could prejudice the jury against Hogue, due to their gruesome nature. He decided to not allow some of them.

A Norman police officer, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agent and emergency room doctor at Norman Regional Health System all testified Thursday, as well.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Friday in Judge Lori Walkley's courtroom, with Tupper presiding.

Reese Gorman covers politics and COVID-19 for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.