Hoivatilat Oyj (HEL:HOIVA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings?

In March 2019, Hoivatilat Oyj (HEL:HOIVA) released its latest earnings announcement, which suggested that the company experienced a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 45%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts predict Hoivatilat Oyj's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' prospects for this coming year seems pessimistic, with earnings reducing by a double-digit -23%. In the next couple of years, earnings are predicted to continue to be below today's level, with a decline of -35% in 2021, eventually reaching €24m in 2022.

While it’s informative understanding the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful to determine the rate at which the earnings are moving on average every year. The benefit of this method is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Hoivatilat Oyj's earnings trajectory over time, fluctuate up and down. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is -12%. This means that, we can expect Hoivatilat Oyj will chip away at a rate of -12% every year for the next couple of years.

