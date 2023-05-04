Holbrook man jailed for staging luxury car crashes for insurance money, AG says

DEDHAM – A Holbrook man lied about his credit to buy luxury cars and then staged accidents to collect the insurance money, the state attorney general's office says.

Dion Augustin, 26, pleaded guilty to the scam in March in Norfolk Superior Court and was sentenced to 2½ years in the Norfolk County jail, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said.

Augustin was indicted in 2020 on seven counts of larceny over $250 by false pretenses and eight counts of motor vehicle insurance fraud, Campbell said in a statement Wednesday. She said the crimes occurred between August 2016 and May 2017.

She said Augustin obtained loans for luxury cars including a Bentley, a Maserati and two Fisker Karmas − by misrepresenting his creditworthiness and that of several “straw” purchasers.

After obtaining insurance on the cars, Augustin staged crashes so the insurance carrier would declare a total loss, and he reported the collisions to the police and insurance companies as accidental, Campbell said.

Augustin stole more than $136,000 from lenders and caused more than $201,000 in losses to the insurance carriers, she said. By staging the collisions, he also wasted police resources, including Milton's, she said.

Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins sentenced Augustin to 2½ years in jail, followed by two years of probation. While on probation, Augustin will be prohibited from contacting any witnesses and from buying or selling automobiles. Augustin was ordered to pay restitution.

Campbell's office began its investigation after a referral from the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts.

