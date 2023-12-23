Holcomb announces $31 million in Trails Grants for communities across Indiana

Dec. 23—Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner have announced 14 communities will receive a combined $31.2 million for 28 miles of new trail as a part of the fourth round of the Next Level Trails program.

Greensburg and Oldenburg are among the 14 communities getting funds through this program. Greensburg has been awarded $417,818 to fund a .25 mile extension to the Rebekah Trail, and Oldenburg has been awarded $406,000 to fund a .43 mile extension to the Oldenburg Heritage Trail.

"At the City of Greensburg, we strongly believe in the significance of investing in rural communities and their potential to attract visitors and foster economic growth," Mayor Josh Marsh said. "Trails offer a unique opportunity to showcase the natural landscapes, wildlife, and cultural heritage that set these regions apart while connecting visitors and residents to unique entertainment opportunities and amenities. The Next Level Trails funding will cover the expansion of the Rebekah Park trail to the west and south to connect Pirate Park, the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library, and future path expansion down Main Street to connect the east side to downtown. The trails will be multi-use, 12 foot wide, with ADA accessibility. This project will be an essential first step to connect all the trails located within and around the City of Greensburg to create a larger trail network and connecting major population and visitor areas to each other.

"By expanding on our trail network and adding the spur to connect to Pirate Park, families can better enjoy our amenities in Rebekah Park between games, such as the new Inclusion Park, splash pad, and pickleball courts," the mayor continued. "Rebekah Park is also home to the amphitheater, bark park, and serves as the trail head for trails leading to Greensburg Community High School and Greensburg Elementary. The Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library is close by, but is currently not accessibly by a safe or ADA compliant path. By adding the trail from Rebekah Park to the library, we can extend our trail network south towards Main Street, setting the stage for our eventual expansion to our downtown. We are confident that with the support of Next Level Trails, we can bring the Rebekah Park trail connector and expansion to fruition and make a lasting positive impact on our community. Thank you to ARa for working with the City of Greensburg on our submission, and thank you to Governor Eric Holcomb and the Department of Natural Resources for the award of the Next Level Trails grant funds. We appreciate the State of Indiana's dedication to supporting initiatives that enhance the livability and economic prospect of rural communities."

"The Decatur County Community Foundation was so excited to hear about the award for this grant," Decatur County Community Foundation Director Tami Wenning said. "Since utilizing grant money from Lilly Endowment's GIFT VII initiative, the wheels have been turning slowly but surely to keep this project moving. The overall vision for having safe walking trails throughout the city is happening. There are so many pieces that have to come together to make these things happen and we are just excited to help the City of Greensburg move forward with this section of trail. "

"Across the state, trails are making connections, bringing people and communities together in ways we've never seen before," said Gov. Holcomb. "The Next Level Trails program has elevated those connections with record trail funding and palpable energy. Through $180 million across four rounds, we're funding important infrastructure that is making an impact now and will continue to be felt for generations to come."

A $180 million grant program, Next Level Trails is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. In rounds one, two, and three, a total of $120 million was awarded to 73 communities to build 190 miles of trails throughout Indiana. In January, an additional $29.5 million was awarded to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail.

In the fourth round, grant projects all across the state were awarded.

"Through Next Level Trails and its $180 million in grants, Indiana continues making history," Bortner said. "Never before in our state have so many Hoosiers come together with the shared mission of connecting communities. Over the last five years, that shared mission, historic funding, and Governor Holcomb's steadfast commitment have created a tangible impact in the form of nearly 100 miles of new trail open in all corners of our state and more soon to come."

The award announcement was made in LaCrosse.

NLT is part of Gov. Holcomb's $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana. The initial program received funds totaling $90 million; $60 million more was appropriated in the 2021 biennial budget. An additional $30 million in the most recent budget brought the NLT investment to $180 million.

Including the newest projects in the fourth round, NLT has awarded grants to 89 different projects across the state. Of the now 89 projects, 32 are complete, adding more than 97 miles of new trail for Hoosiers to access.