Holcomb recognizes top officers for impaired driving enforcement

Aug. 23—INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director Devon McDonald recently presented 65 Indiana police officers with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award for working to save lives and put a stop to impaired driving.

To qualify, the officer must have made at least 20 OWI arrests and participated in one of the state's targeted enforcement campaigns during the previous year.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the work these officers are doing to keep our roads and communities safe," Gov. Holcomb said. "They've demonstrated their commitment day-in and day-out to curb impaired driving, and people are alive today because of their efforts. I want to congratulate these officers on their well-deserved, hard-earned achievement."

In addition to the 65 officers, three individuals received the Leadership Award for aiding in the fight against impaired driving: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Detective Tim Abrams, Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Pete Beyel and Speedway Police Department Sergeant Mark Morgan, who recently passed away due to cancer.

In total, the officers recognized made 3,163 OWI arrests across Indiana in 2020.

The recipients were nominated by their departments as some of the top officers for OWI enforcement.

In addition to their normal patrols, they often worked overtime picking up extra shifts during state and national enforcement periods — one of which is kicking off this week: the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization.

Now until Labor Day, more than 200 police agencies throughout the state will be increasing patrols and cracking down on drunk driving, which claims the lives of more than 10,000 people every year in the U.S. That's approximately one person every 52 minutes or 28 per day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Officers presented awards included Grant Carlson from the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, who made 26 DUI arrests in 2020, and Brandon Meyer from the Greensburg Police Department, who made 52 DUI arrests last year.

