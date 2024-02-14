Holcomb's Texas border stunt shows Supreme Court decisions don't matter

For years it was my understanding that Supreme Court-issued legal decisions were laws of the land we were to follow, like them or not. Silly me.

It's clear Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thinks they're optional. Like former President Trump, the rules and laws don't apply to him or the state of Texas. Apparently our governor agrees.

Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, during the State of the State address at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Not only did Gov. Eric Holcomb travel to the border in a literal "show" of support, he's now sent the Indiana National Guard, presumably to save Indiana from the immigrant hordes that threaten us.

I, for one, am thrilled to find out that SCOTUS decisions are just suggestions that we can take or leave. So I suggest we leave the Dobbs decision, reopen all abortion clinics and send the Indiana National Guard to protect the clinics from the wingnuts who want to preserve life by killing clinic doctors and staff and threatening women seeking care. How 'bout it, gov?

Virginia Rogers lives in Indianapolis.

