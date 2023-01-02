Should You Hold AAR Corp. (AIR) Stock?

Chartwell Investment Partners, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund outperformed in the quarter relative to its benchmark Russell 2000 Value Index. Among the sectors, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Energy were the strongest, and the interest-sensitive REITs and Utilities sectors were the weakest performers in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted stocks like AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) provider products and services to aviation, government, and defense industries. On December 30, 2022, AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) stock closed at $44.90 per share. One-month return of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was -5.59%, and its shares gained 15.04% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has a market capitalization of $1.547 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) supplies aftermarket products and services to the global aviation and aerospace industries. Sales to commercial customers continued to improve in the prior quarter but failed to meet expectations, while sales to government customers declined as key programs neared completion."

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) at the end of the third quarter, which was 19 in the previous quarter.

