‘Hold abusers accountable’: New tool helps victims of domestic violence

There’s a new tool being used by police officers in Gaston County that can help victims of domestic violence.

Channel 9 Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon has followed this system from its start, and now it’s time to roll out DALE.

That stands for “Danger Assessment for Law Enforcement,” and it’s simply 11 questions that every officer can enter on an app when they respond to a domestic violence call. The score from the DALE can immediately activate resources for the reporting person and isolate the threat.

SEE MORE >> Supporting a loved one experiencing domestic violence

Lemon was in court Thursday when a man made a video appearance after being accused of strangling a woman. When the officers responded to the original call, they asked the accuser a series of questions. Those answers were read aloud Thursday by a prosecutor.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“Does physical violence increase in severity? Yes. Did he try to kill you? Yes. Did he ever threaten you? Yes. Did he use a weapon with you? Yes,” said prosecutor Bill Stevenson.

The district attorney’s office said the answers to those questions can help determine if a domestic violence case could become fatal.

“If a domestic violence homicide is predictable, then it’s certainly preventable,” said District Attorney Travis Page.

All 14 law enforcement agencies in Gaston County now use the DALE app. When an officer asks the questions, the answers go straight to the DA.

“We get emails in the middle of the night when these DALEs come through,” Page told Lemon.

ALSO READ >> Proposal in Congress increases access and funding for domestic violence survivor programs

Prosecutors can use the critical information to fight for and get a higher bond.

It also triggers Hope United, a group designed to help survivors.

“Remove barriers so people can be in court and hold abusers accountable,” said Emily McCabe with Hope United.

The group provides transportation, additional resources, and even child care.

Gaston County has had 126 DALE questionnaires completed since this summer. They’ve resulted in 59 criminal charges. Prosecutors say 40% of those are in the high-risk category.

So far, there have been no domestic violence homicides since the launch.

The accuser can opt out of answering the questions. Officers can still provide their assessment without that person if they feel there is still a high risk for violence. That’s happened 11 times since implementing the DALE.

If you’re in a domestic violence situation or you know someone who is, you can call 980-771-HOPE 24 hours a day.

(WATCH: Arrest warrant issued for Hornets forward Miles Bridges)