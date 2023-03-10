Should You Hold Alphabet (GOOG) for the Long-Term?

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned +5.45% compared to a +7.18% return for the Russell 3000 Index. For the full year, the fund returned -22.46% compared to -19.21% for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company. On March 9, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $92.66 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was -2.32%, and its shares lost 28.98% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.184 trillion.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Unfortunately, the performance story of the year is told by the Fund's detractors. Now, weakening ad spending across all channels has added insult to injury, and concerns have spread to the other dominant digital ad player, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) — parent of Google and YouTube. Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and CarMax were all top detractors for the quarter and calendar year periods (FIS and Liberty Broadband, respectively, complete the quarterly and calendar-year detractor lists.) To varying degrees, each is managing through cyclical challenges during a period of substantial investor pessimism. Drawdowns of this magnitude are painful, and it may be prudent for management to moderate the pace of some investments, but we remain encouraged by their long-term focus. In the short run, cutting spending indiscriminately to “defend earnings” may lessen the pain of a drawdown, but it seldom grows a company's business value — the ultimate prize.”

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 152 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 156 in the previous quarter.

