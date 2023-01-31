Should You Hold Amazon.com (AMZN) for the Long-Term?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Alphyn Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. The same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 20.4% in the fourth quarter compared to a 7.6% return for the S&P500 Index. For 2022, the fund returned -20.8% compared to the -18.1% return for the S&P 500 Index. The top 10 positions comprised 78% of the portfolio as of 31 December 2022, and the portfolio held 1% in cash. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Alphyn Capital highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On January 30, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $100.55 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 19.70%, and its shares lost 32.78% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.026 trillion.

Alphyn Capital made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"I read an excellent analysis of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s retail margins published by In Practise – a primary research service that puts out high quality, well researched interview transcripts with former employees of public companies.

Their analysis delved into Amazon’s retail business, an area of concern for investors. Many worry that the segment will never be profitable and that without AWS, Amazon, after 20+ years, still cannot make money in retail. Recent increases in capital expenditure and the resulting decline in quarterly free cash flow have amplified these concerns. Furthermore, Amazon’s public financial reporting obscures some details and makes it difficult to estimate the actual margins of the retail business..." (Click here to read the full text)

Amazon
Amazon

christian-wiediger-rymh7EZPqRs-unsplash

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in 2nd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 269 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 252 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in another article and shared the list of most valuable e-commerce companies in the World. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

