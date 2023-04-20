Hold the Bank of England to account over inflation failures

A general view shows the Bank of England in the City of London

Once the inflation genie is out of the bottle, it is very hard to put back again, as the Bank of England, whose job it is to ensure price stability, is discovering to everyone’s cost. Base effects alone make it certain that the headline rate of inflation will soon be coming down sharply, but for now it remains firmly stuck in double digits. Even when inflation starts falling, it will make little or no difference to the overall level of prices, many of which have been permanently shifted higher.

In the meantime, the spike in prices has had a profoundly destabilising effect on the wider economy, with wage demands escalating and more days lost to strike action than at any time since the industrial strife of the 1970s and 80s. The impact on living standards, the public finances, and business investment has already been calamitous.

Some of today’s inflationary problem is not the Bank’s fault. Reliance on gas has made the UK vulnerable to the surge in energy prices caused by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Yet it is also clear that there have been key errors in policy. During the pandemic, the Bank flooded the system with newly printed money, such that when demand came surging back, there was too much money chasing supply, which had been severely impaired by months of on-off lockdown.

The Bank was then too slow to act, so that when it finally did recognise the inflationary peril, it was forced to tighten interest rates rapidly, piling pressure on household budgets through fast-rising mortgage costs and unsettling financial markets conditioned to expect low interest rates for ever.

Inflation has proved higher and stickier than the Bank anticipated. It cannot be allowed to escape responsibility for this oversight.