Should You Hold Brown & Brown (BRO) Stock?

Madison Funds, managed by Madison Investment Management, released its “Madison Mid Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund increased by 9.6% compared to a 9.2% increase in the Russell Midcap Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Madison Funds highlighted stocks like Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is an insurance provider. On January 13, 2023, Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) stock closed at $61.27 per share. One-month return of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was 10.40%, and its shares lost 8.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has a market capitalization of $17.353 billion.

Madison Funds made the following comment about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter:

“The bottom five detractors for the quarter were Carlisle Companies, Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), Brookfield, CarMax, and Armstrong World Industries. Brown & Brown continues to put up solid organic growth, although profitability was weaker than expected this quarter, for what we believe to be transitory issues.”

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is not on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 27 hedge fund portfolios held Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) at the end of the third quarter, which was 30 in the previous quarter.

