Should You Hold Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 3.23%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 3.27%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 3.27%, compared to a return of 0.24% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

In the third-quarter letter, Artisan Partners discussed stocks like Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Based in San Diego, California, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is a biopharma technology company. On November 11, 2022, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) stock closed at $53.97 per share. One-month return of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was 20.77% and its shares gained 41.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has a market capitalization of $7.297 billion.

Artisan Partners made the following comment about Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Despite a better-than-expected quarter and outlook, shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have given back some of their YTD gains. We believe the profit cycle ahead is meaningful. The company has a robust pipeline of 16 products and over 10 companies leveraging its ENHANZE® platform including a partnership with Argenx (another top 10 holding) for a subcutaneous format of efgartigimod which could obtain approval in 2023. Today, Halozyme has five royalty products, and we believe this number could triple over the next five years."

Pressmaster/Shutterstock.com

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) at the end of the second quarter which was 21 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in another article and shared Carillon Tower Advisers’ views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.