Hold your horses: Olive Garden won't be opening until Oct. 9 even though banner has Sept. 25 date

Aug. 18—Diners looking forward to enjoying Olive Garden's popular house salad and breadsticks in Aiken are going to have to be patient.

The new restaurant won't begin welcoming customers until Oct. 9 even though a small banner recently placed near the Southside site stated the eatery would be opening at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Before publishing a story about the banner online Thursday and in print Friday, the Aiken Standard tried to contact, by email, Lauren Bowes, a spokesperson for Darden Restaurants, to verify the September date.

Bowes had confirmed by email Aug. 3 information posted online that Aiken's Olive Garden would make its debut Oct. 9.

Bowes didn't respond to the Thursday's question about the banner's September date until Friday morning.

"We are in the process of updating the banner. The opening date is still 10/9," she wrote.

The Olive Garden chain is a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, which is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company's other chains include Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's and Bahama Breeze.

Aiken's Olive Garden is at 2265 Whiskey Road. A Golden Corral restaurant at the nearly 2-acre location was demolished earlier this year before the construction of the Olive Garden began.

The site is an outparcel of the East Gate Shopping Center.

The closest Olive Garden to Aiken currently in operation is in Augusta at 2736 Washington Road near Augusta National.

That restaurant is scheduled to close.

A new Olive Garden in Augusta is being built at 804 Cabela Drive in the Village at Riverwatch.

Other Olive Gardens in South Carolina include two in Columbia at 274 Harbison Blvd. and 10136-112 Two Notch Road, according to olivegarden.com.

Olive Garden restaurants feature Italian-American cuisine on their menus.