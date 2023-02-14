Should You Hold KKR & Co. (KKR)?

Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management company, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -4.3% net in the fourth quarter. The fund’s performance compares favorably on a three- and five-year basis. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Greenhaven Road Capital highlighted stocks like KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is an equity and real estate investment firm. On February 13, 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) stock closed at $59.10 per share. One-month return of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was 10.41%, and its shares lost 5.44% of their value over the last 52 weeks. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has a market capitalization of $66.328 billion.

Greenhaven Road Capital made the following comment about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – While some companies do investor days that are broadcast widely, KKR hosts a small group of investors for a Teach In and then quietly releases the deck on their website. The last one was in 2019, and the most recent one was on January 11th (link). Fair warning: the document is 145 pages long and goes into great detail. As for the themes I have been emphasizing, here are a few tidbits from the Teach In and how they fit into the framework. Low Churn – $113B in “dry powder” (slide 6), capital that KKR is contractually guaranteed to receive from limited partners to invest. Perpetual Capital is 46% of fee-paying AUM (slide 111). Secular Tailwinds – In addition to the continued allocations to private equity, KKR is increasingly penetrating Insurance and Private Wealth. The assets in these pools are ~4x the size of pension fund assets, which are the traditional private equity clients (slide 10 and 47)…" (Click here to read the full text)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 59 hedge fund portfolios held KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) at the end of the third quarter, which was 51 in the previous quarter.

