Should You Hold Korn Ferry (KFY)?

Chartwell Investment Partners, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund outperformed in the quarter relative to its benchmark Russell 2000 Value Index. Among the sectors, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Energy were the strongest, and the interest-sensitive REITs and Utilities sectors were the weakest performers in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted stocks like Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) provides consulting services. On December 29, 2022, Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock closed at $50.78 per share. One-month return of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was -10.76%, and its shares lost 32.89% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has a market capitalization of $2.677 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is a global organization consulting firm that has benefited from strong labor demand. After exceeding expectations for more than a year, the company fell short in the most recent quarter as strong top line growth finally moderated. With economic conditions deteriorating around the world, investors may also anticipate additional deceleration.”

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 19 hedge fund portfolios held Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) at the end of the third quarter, which was 21 in the previous quarter.

