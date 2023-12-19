Hold on to license plate; state law changing

Dec. 19—ASHLAND — January will bring a change to Kentucky drivers and their registration plates.

Starting in 2024, Kentucky drivers will need to keep their plate when they sell or trade a vehicle, as the tag will be attached to the seller's account and can be transferred to their newly purchased vehicle.

Kentucky has been one of only a handful of states still allowing a standard plate to stay with the vehicle when sold or traded.

"Just look at your registration tags like the vanity plate you may have on the front of your car or the flashlight you keep in the glove box," Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said. "You paid for the license plate. It's yours, so take it with you when you sell the vehicle and use it with your new car."

Currently, only owners of personalized or special plates — such as Friends of Coal or one honoring an alma mater or military service — keep their license plate when they sell a vehicle.

Johnson said the change is one of many upcoming at county clerk offices next year.

Among those is a modernization of Kentucky's antiquated registration system that will halt all motor vehicle transactions across the commonwealth until the second week of January. In Boyd County, this will close the office from Dec. 29 to Jan. 16, he said.

There are some restrictions, however, such as historic plates cannot be transferred to a car younger than 25 years old and passenger car plates cannot be placed on heavy trucks. Other special circumstances also apply, he said.

Johnson said there are benefits for sellers and buyers.

"As a seller, you no longer lose the time you have already paid for with your plate when it stays with a vehicle," he said, adding registration remains current until the tag expires, even if put on a different car. "You also do not have to remember a new license number or lose a special combination of letters and numbers you may have found."

When trading cars, bring the old plate to the county clerk's office, and the vehicle you choose can be registered with that same tag, if it has not expired. If you forget your old plate and leave it with the person who bought or traded for your former car, you will have to purchase a new plate upon registration of the new vehicle.

"For people who purchase a car and signed title from an individual at their home or a prearranged location outside county clerk business hours, you may be left driving home in a vehicle with no plates, as the seller should keep their plates off that automobile," Johnson said. "Remember, plates will be linked to the customer, not the car."

If not purchased at a dealership, it is best to transfer a vehicle with both parties present at the county clerk's office to clear up any confusion and prevent a buyer from driving plateless or on plates that do not belong to them, Johnson said.

When that is not possible, a buyer needs to have the signed-over title in hand with at least the seller's side of the title properly signed and notarized and your name written in as the buyer, he said; however, as the buyer, your signature must be notarized to help show authorities the transaction was conducted legally should you be stopped by police.

For more information, call the Boyd County Clerk's office at (606) 739-5116 or email kevin.johnston@ky.gov.

(606) 326-2661 — lward@dailyindependent.com