Should You Hold Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Concentrated Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 12.13% net of fees compared to a 7.24% return for the Russell 1000 Index. Holdings in the consumer discretionary, industrials, and financials sectors contributed towards the strategy’s performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated Strategy highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On March 24, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $280.57 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 12.58%, and its shares lost 7.61% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.089 trillion.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated Strategy made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Other bottom contributors to return included railroad operator Union Pacific, software and IT services provider Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and banking and financial services company Truist Financial. Union Pacific and Microsoft, though among our bottom contributors, still contributed positively to performance in Q4 as their share prices rose 7% and 3%, respectively. Truist’s stock ended flat in Q4.”

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 259 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 269 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.