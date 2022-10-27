Should You Hold Pfizer (PFE)?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -5.23% net of fees compared to a -4.61% return for the Russell 1000 Index. Holdings in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors led to the underperformance of the strategy in the quarter. In contrast, stock selection in energy, consumer staples, and materials sectors positively contributed to the strategy’s performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Diamond Hill Capital discussed stocks like Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is a global biopharmaceutical company. On October 25, 2022, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock closed at $45.59 per share. One-month return of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was 2.61% and its shares gained 6.10% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has a market capitalization of $255.867 billion.

Diamond Hill Capital made the following comment about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Also among our bottom contributors were health care products manufacturer Abbott Labs, global pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), media and technology giant Alphabet, and insurance company American International Group (AIG). Although Pfizer continues to report strong performance of its core drugs, sales of its COVID vaccine and treatment have likely peaked and sales are expected to decline going forward. We remain optimistic about the company long term as we believe management is taking the company in the right direction, focusing R&D, and making strategic acquisitions with profits generated from COVID vaccine sales.”

Pfizer, Covid, Vaccine

Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 70 hedge fund portfolios held Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) at the end of the second quarter which was 79 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in another article and shared the list of most undervalued value stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock Right Now

    Later this decade, pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) will have to deal with patent losses for some of its key products, including cancer drug Ibrance and anticoagulant Eliquis. To invest in Pfizer, one has to address both the immediate threat of declining coronavirus-related sales as well as longer-term concerns over the patent cliffs the company faces. Fortunately, Pfizer has a plan to remain competitive.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Are Pfizer and Moderna Stocks Buys With a Potential COVID Surge Coming?

    COVID-19 hasn't gone away. But a quick look at the charts of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stocks will tell you that the coronavirus isn't as big of a concern as it used to be. The situation could change in the near future, though.

  • Insufficient Growth At Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Hampers Share Price

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • Is BioNTech a Good Long-Term Buy?

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was founded by the German husband-and-wife team of Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci in 2008, to use messenger RNA (mRNA) treatments for individualized cancer immunotherapy. A funny thing happened on their road to cancer cures, though: Using that same mRNA technology, they helped develop the top-selling COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech, which went public with an initial public offering in 2019, collaborated with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) on Comirnaty, their joint COVID-19 vaccine, which did a pharmaceutical-record $36.8 billion in sales in 2021.

  • Could This Bullish News Make Novavax a Hot Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a beaten-down COVID stock that has seen its shares plummet 85% since the start of the year. For people who prefer a more traditional shot or who had bad side effects from the mRNA vaccines, Novavax could be a welcome alternative for their boosters.

  • Macy's (M) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Macy's (M) closed the most recent trading day at $20.80, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session.

  • This Beloved Wegmans Feature Is Coming to an End

    If you are a Wegmans customer, chances are good you appreciated the store's Scan-and-Go feature. Wegmans first launched the SCAN app in 2020 during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scan and Go was a beloved feature for many Wegmans shoppers because it enabled them to avoid the process of having to check out at the grocery store.

  • Are You Optimistic About Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s Long-Term Opportunities?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -5.23% net of fees compared to a -4.61% return for the Russell 1000 Index. Holdings in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors led to […]

  • Better Growth Stock: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. CVS Health

    Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) are the two biggest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S., but they haven't behaved similarly as investments over the past decade. The biggest piece of CVS' growth story is its aim of expanding its pharmacy empire by providing primary care services at its more than 1,100 in-store clinics.​​ CVS is now also competing in medical insurance markets via its Aetna subsidiary. In the second quarter, its healthcare benefits segment grew revenue by 10.9% year over year to $22.7 billion, slower than the 11.7% rise in revenue from the pharmacy services segment, which brought in $42.8 billion.

  • TotalEnergies (TTE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

    TotalEnergies (TTE) third-quarter earnings were lower than estimates, but earnings per share improved year-over-year due to a strong improvement in commodity prices.

  • Stoltenberg: Russia 'dirty bomb' claims are false

    STORY: The head of the military alliance made the comments on a trip to a U.S. aircraft carrier stationed in the Adriatic Sea, and before the U.N. Security Council meeting at which Russia raised the issue."NATO allies reject this transparently false allegation," Stoltenberg told a news conference on board the USS George H. W. Bush.The allegations follow hints from Moscow that it might be forced to use a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the dirty bomb allegation showed Russia was planning such an attack and seeking to blame Kyiv.Stoltenberg echoed comments from the United States warning Russia of "severe consequences" for any use of nuclear weapons.

  • Is it a Good Time to Invest in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -5.23% net of fees compared to a -4.61% return for the Russell 1000 Index. Holdings in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors led to […]

  • Intel Earnings Expected to Slump on PC Rout, Economic Weakness

    Intel is expected to report a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a rapidly shrinking market for personal computers that its chips go into. Intel and other chip makers cashed in on a boom in computer and electronics sales at the outset of the pandemic with the shift toward remote work and distance learning. Intel has been one of the worst-hit in the chip industry because of its heavy exposure to the PC market.

  • Apple Set to Report Record Revenue as Investors Watch for Sluggish Demand

    Apple is expected to report record revenue and iPhone sales for the September quarter even as investors watch closely for signs that waning consumer demand for hardware products is affecting the tech company. To date, Apple’s business has largely stayed strong in the face of broader smartphone-sales slowdowns and global economic challenges. Chief Executive Tim Cook said in July that the company had yet to see evidence in its internal data that macroeconomic headwinds were having an impact on its iPhone sales.

  • 2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Growth stock investors have largely been punished this year. Keep reading to see why it could be a genius move to add MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) to your portfolio today. MercadoLibre might not be a household name in the U.S., but it's following a playbook similar to Amazon.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has been a top healthcare stock to own for decades. It had eight blockbuster drugs last year that generated more than $1 billion in annual revenue, including top-selling cancer drug Revlimid, which brought in nearly $13 billion all on its own. At the end of October 2017, shares of Bristol Myers closed at $61.66.

  • Will AbbVie's Immunology Drugs Continue to Drive Q3 Earnings?

    AbbVie's (ABBV) third-quarter performance is expected to reflect the impact of strong demand for immunology and aesthetics products.

  • Tobacco Firm Altria Stock Falls After Missing Profit Estimates

    Altria also said it make an initial capital contribution of $150 million towards a new venture with Japan Tobacco called Horizon Innovations.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.