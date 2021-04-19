'Hold police officers accountable,' urges George Floyd lawyer as jury prepares to deliver verdict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Agence France-Presse
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest in March outside the Minneapolis court where Derek Chauvin is being tried - CHANDAN KHANNA&#xa0;/AFP
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest in March outside the Minneapolis court where Derek Chauvin is being tried - CHANDAN KHANNA /AFP

A jury is to hear closing arguments on Monday in the trial of the white ex-police officer accused of murdering African-American George Floyd, a case that laid bare racial wounds in the United States and has come to be seen as a pivotal test of police accountability.

Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge - second-degree murder.

Mr Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man lay handcuffed facedown in the street complaining he "can't breathe."

The harrowing video, which was shown repeatedly to the jury during Mr Chauvin's three-week trial, sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

Eric Nelson, Mr Chauvin's attorney, said at the opening of the trial that there was "no political or social cause" in the courtroom, but it has coincided with rising tensions from two other high-profile police killings.

A demonstration in April in Minneapolis to honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright - Brandon Bell&#xa0;/Getty Images North America&#xa0;
A demonstration in April in Minneapolis to honor the lives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright - Brandon Bell /Getty Images North America

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot dead in a Minneapolis suburb on April 11 by a white policewoman who apparently mistook her gun for her Taser, and a 13-year-old boy was killed by police in Chicago.

Wright's killing triggered several nights of protests in Minneapolis, and ahead of a verdict in Chauvin's case National Guard troops have been deployed in the Minnesota city where shop windows have been boarded up as a precaution.

With tensions high as a possible verdict nears, two guard members were slightly injured after at least one person opened fire from a car on a team of troops and police early on Sunday in Minneapolis, authorities said.

"The outcome that we pray for in Derek Chauvin is for him to be held criminally liable for killing George Floyd," said Ben Crump, an attorney for the Floyd and Wright families.

"Killing unarmed Black people is unacceptable," Mr Crump told ABC News on Sunday. "We have to send that message to the police.

"Hold police officers accountable."

Among the 38 witnesses who testified for the prosecution were some of the bystanders who watched Floyd's May 25, 2020 arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who took the video that went viral, said Floyd was "scared" and "begging for his life."

"It wasn't right. He was suffering," Ms Frazier said.

Genevieve Hansen, 27, an off-duty firefighter, said Mr Chauvin and other officers rebuffed her offers to provide medical attention to Floyd.

Donald Williams, 33, said he called 911 to report a "murder" after Floyd was taken away in an ambulance.

Mr Chauvin attended every day of the trial, dressed in a suit and taking notes on a yellow legal pad.

He spoke only once - and that was out of the presence of the jury - when he invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in his own defense.

David Schultz, a law professor at the University of Minnesota and Hamline University, said he was not surprised by Mr Chauvin's decision.

"The chances of him helping himself probably weren't going to be too good," Mr Schultz said.

"I could imagine a scenario where the prosecution would play that nine minute and 29 second tape and ask Derek Chauvin what he was thinking when George Floyd said he can't breathe."

Much of the evidence phase of the trial involved testimony from medical experts about Floyd's cause of death and whether Mr Chauvin had engaged in reasonable or excessive use of force.

A retired forensic pathologist put on the stand by the defense said Floyd died of cardiac arrest brought on by heart disease and the illegal drugs fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Medical experts called by the prosecution said Floyd died from hypoxia, or a lack of oxygen, from Mr Chauvin's knee on his neck and that drugs were not a factor.

The defense also called a retired police officer who said Mr Chauvin's use of force against Floyd was "justified."

Police officers testifying for the prosecution - including the city police chief - said it was excessive and unnecessary.

Mr Schultz, the law professor, said the state had presented a strong case.

"They had to overcome the barrier of being able to prosecute police officers," he said. "Police officers have strong legal authority to use force."

A conviction on any of the charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder or manslaughter - will require the jury to return a unanimous verdict.

Mr Shultz said the defense, which called only seven witnesses, "may be hoping to persuade just one juror to get a hung jury."

The racially diverse jury is made up of six white women, three Black men, three white men, two mixed race women and one Black woman.

Two members of the jury will be excused by Judge Peter Cahill after closing arguments and the other 12 will be sequestered for deliberations.

Three other former police officers - Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng - also face charges in connection with Floyd's death.

They are to be tried separately later in the year.

Recommended Stories

  • America on a knife edge ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict as protesters prepare to return to the streets

    Sand-coloured Humvees, barbed wire and concrete barricades surround the Hennepin County courthouse where the fate of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer charged with killing George Floyd, will be determined. The plaza on which the building sits in downtown Minneapolis looks more like a military base than the heart of the local government, with armed National Guard troops occasionally peering through wire fencing at the protesters that gather outside. The heavy security presence is to be expected, given the rage that Mr Floyd's death provoked last May, setting the city ablaze with angry protests from a community which has seen police brutality claim the lives of countless black men. The three-week trial has brought the enduring tensions between law enforcement and the community to the fore, and many of the protesters who gather outside the courthouse each day fear the city is once more on a knife edge as it awaits the verdict.

  • Argentine court orders city schools in Buenos Aires to open despite COVID-19 surge

    Schools in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires will open after all on Monday morning after a court over-ruled a federal order requiring classes go on-line for two weeks amid a surge in cases that has brought hospitals to near collapse. The Buenos Aires judge ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by non-governmental parent and some teachers' groups in the city, demanding a decree that suspended face-to-face classes in the capital region for 15 days be immediately nullified. The decision is likely to further fan political tensions between President Alberto Fernandez, who said the school closure was necessary to tame fast-rising cases in the city, and the opposition-led Buenos Aires government, which has slammed the measure.

  • Helen McCrory's husband wrote a moving tribute to the 'brilliant' person and actress

    Damian Lewis wrote a tribute to his late wife, Helen McCrory, for The Sunday Times. The "Peaky Blinders" and "Harry Potter" actress died of cancer.

  • In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace

    As protests intensified in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright, a group of Black men joined the crowd intent on keeping the peace and preventing protests from escalating into violence. Hundreds of people have gathered outside the heavily guarded Brooklyn Center police station every night since Sunday, when former Officer Kim Potter, who is white, shot the 20-year-old Black motorist during a traffic stop. Despite the mayor's calls for law enforcement and protesters to scale back their tactics, the nights have often ended in objects hurled, tear gas and arrests.

  • Kate Winslet returns to HBO and makes room in her trophy case

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, April 18. All times are Eastern.

  • As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

    The Arizona Legislature was debating one of several Republican proposals to overhaul voting when GOP Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said she'd had enough. “I don’t like to be characterized as supporting discriminatory laws!” she told Democrats, who say the legislation will hurt Latino and Native American voters. Indeed, Democrats are escalating their charges that the Republican push for tighter state voting laws is designed to make it hard for people of color to vote.

  • Anderson Cooper admits he's 'actually kind of nervous' to host 'Jeopardy!'

    The CNN host has big shoes to fill.

  • Exclusive: Canada's budget to include digital and luxury levies, but no wealth tax - sources

    Canada's first budget in two years, to be presented to parliament on Monday, proposes a sales tax for online platforms and e-commerce warehouses, a digital services tax for Web giants and a luxury tax on items like yachts, government sources familiar with the document said. It will not include a wealth tax, a levy sought by the opposition New Democrats. Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's budget will need the support of at least one opposition group to pass.

  • Raising Cane's founder on restaurant revival: They'll 'come back stronger than ever'

    Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Founder & CEO Todd Graves is lending a helping hand to restaurants in need.

  • Biden was tough on drugs for decades. Now he faces challenges in fighting money laundering

    The Biden administration has a long road ahead to tackle the hundreds of billions of dollars in narcotics-related profits laundered in the U.S.

  • FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

    The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop,” the bureau said Friday. Coroners released the names of the victims late Friday, a little less than 24 hours after the latest mass shooting to rock the U.S. Four of them were members of Indianapolis' Sikh community. The attack was another blow to the Asian American community a month after six people of Asian descent were killed in a mass shooting in the Atlanta area and amid ongoing attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Robert Whittaker dominates Kelvin Gastelum, makes strong case for Adesanya rematch

    On a night when a social media star knocked out a former MMA champion in a ridiculously one-sided fashion, Robert Whittaker reminded the world what a true fighter is all about.

  • George Miller’s ‘Furiosa’ Receives Incentives for Australia Shoot

    “Furiosa,” the Anya Taylor-Joy-starring prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” is to receive financial incentives from federal and state governments, ensuring that production will take place in Australia. The George Miller-directed picture will shoot from June. “The support of the Federal and New South Wales Governments were pivotal. They made it possible for the film […]

  • Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years

    Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment. The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement. The cannabis haul was the largest since 1996 and the heroin seizure the biggest since 2001.

  • Men arrested, charged in murder of two trans women in Charlotte, NC

    Two men suspected in the slayings of two Black transgender women days apart in Charlotte, North Carolina were arrested Friday, according to law enforcement. The bodies of Jaida Peterson and Remy Fennell were found in hotel rooms earlier this month. The circumstances behind their fatal shootings prompted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to deliver an “urgent” message to the LGBTQ community, particularly those engaged in sex work, NBC News reports.

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Biden warned corporate tax plan could backfire

    The Biden administration’s plan for a global minimum corporate tax risks backfiring on the US and West as the rise of consumers in India and China shifts sales to Asia, tax experts have warned. The US has proposed a minimum tax based on local sales, but the President has been cautioned that the shrinking influence of the West will mean revenues become concentrated in the developing giants in Asia within decades. Marvin Rust, head of European tax at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “Over time, as the Indians and the Chinese become more wealthy and middle class and their consumption rises, the effect of the policy would be a shift to tax revenues being collected in China and India. “You can see that the Chinese and Indians are not going to want this reversed once their populations become more prosperous… from a Western world perspective, there needs to be a bit of care about this.” The White House is attempting to win support for its plan that will seek to level the playing field in tax and clamp down on avoidance. Many European leaders have also backed the proposals for a global minimum tax on the biggest firms after seeking to clamp down on US tech giants in recent years. Matt Kilcoyne, deputy director of the Adam Smith Institute, said: “The concern is absolutely right, and it highlights well that Yellen is attempting to uphold a world that is rapidly ceasing to exist. Rising non-western states are not going to automatically accept the hegemony of the USA.” He added: “Demanding tax harmonisation risks pushing our old friends and countries we currently have issue with into the arms of one another while diminishing the West.” Economists expect tectonic shifts in the global economy to occur in the next few decades, with developing countries becoming far more powerful and wealthy. China and India’s economies are expected to catch up with the US in size, with Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and Nigeria also climbing the rankings. The US wants to ramp up taxes on businesses to help pay for a jump in spending with Joe Biden eyeing an infrastructure investment boost. However, its plan may struggle to win the backing of countries that benefit from low business taxes. Bank of America estimates that 60pc of US multinationals’ income was booked in just seven tax havens in 2019, including Ireland, Switzerland and the Netherlands. That has risen sharply from 30pc in 2000.

  • Democratic congresswoman urges protesters to stay on streets if Derek Chauvin is cleared

    A veteran Democratic congresswoman has urged demonstrators to become more confrontational if Derek Chauvin is cleared of killing George Floyd. Maxine Waters, who has represented her California district since 1991, joined a crowd in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota protesting the last week's police shooting of Daunte Wright. Mr Wright, 20, an Afro-American, was shot dead by Kimberley Potter, a veteran police officer who said she had accidentally fired her gun, thinking it was a taser. Potter, who has since resigned, is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter. The incident triggered days of protests in a state already on high alert pending the verdict in the case of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, an unarmed black man last year. "I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” Ms Waters said on Saturday. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Asked what demonstrators should do over the days ahead, she continued: “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business. “I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty,” in the Chauvin trial. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” Ms Waters remarks came amid a backdrop of renewed protests across the US over a series of police shootings with unrest reported in Oakland, California and Chicago. Lawyers in the Chauvin case are due to present their closing argumentson Monday, before the jury retires to consider its verdict.

  • An Oregon man was arrested after pointing a gun at anti-police protestors and firing into the air, police say

    Salem Police said they ordered the 75-year-old to drop his weapon. He refused, entered his vehicle, and fled before he was located.

  • Barack Obama promotes COVID-19 vaccines alongside Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal

    "If the wealthy and the powerful are all lining up to get shots, that means everybody should know it's a good thing to get."