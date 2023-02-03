Should You Hold Resideo Technologies (REZI)?

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Focus Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund increased 11.95%, compared to a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index and a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

"Finally, leading supplier of residential thermal, comfort and security solutions, Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) traded lower in the period following an earnings miss and a subsequent reduction in full year guidance. Although end customer demand remains steady, the company experienced a slowdown in orders across channel partners, as distributors reduced inventory levels due to macro uncertainty. Inflation, semi-conductor shortages, Fx headwinds and lower factory productivity also pressured margins. In our view, the company’s best-in-class brand and vast distribution network create a narrow moat around the business resulting in high market share across its product portfolio. We believe REZI’s earnings potential is underappreciated and will be driven by a secular preference for more connected smart home solutions."

