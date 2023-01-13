Should You Hold Ross Stores (ROST) Stock?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Madison Funds, managed by Madison Investment Management, released its “Madison Mid Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund increased by 9.6% compared to a 9.2% increase in the Russell Midcap Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Madison Funds highlighted stocks like Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Dublin, California, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is a fashion and apparel retailer. On January 12, 2023, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) stock closed at $118.75 per share. One-month return of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was 4.45%, and its shares gained 13.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has a market capitalization of $40.894 billion.

Madison Funds made the following comment about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter:

“The top five contributors for the quarter were Arch Capital Group, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Gartner, Markel, and PACCAR. Ross Stores is experiencing a difficult retail environment for the low-end consumer. However, results held up better than expected and the outlook appears to be improving.”

Apparel, Clothes
Apparel, Clothes

lan-deng-quddu_dZKkQ-unsplash

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 43 hedge fund portfolios held Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) at the end of the third quarter, which was 46 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in another article and shared Right Tail Capital's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • 3 Stocks I Will 'Never' Sell

    There should also be ample growth opportunities. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted trailing-12-month revenue of $502 billion, but growth has surely slowed since the booming days of the pandemic. What's particularly appealing about investing in this company is that you also get to own Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest cloud-computing platform in the world with 34% of the market.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • If You Like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, Consider Buying This Stock, Too

    This tiny cloud computing company is competing with industry giants, and it's growing like a weed.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth investor publishes her daily transactions. She's adding to some of her largest and hardest-hit stocks.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • 5 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy in 2023

    Watch Fidelity mutual funds like FSHOX, FSLBX, EQPGX, FCPVX, and FGITX that have given positive returns in the current year and are expected to do the same in 2023 and beyond.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Union Pacific In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    While railroads may seem old-fashioned, they're still an integral part of the U.S. economy. The largest publicly traded railroad company is Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) although Berkshire Hathaway owns its primary competitor, BNSF. Since 2010 (and many other periods as well), Union Pacific has been an outstanding stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

    At their beaten-down valuations, these stocks have the potential to deliver some impressive returns.

  • New Data Center Chips Could Mean Massive Growth for 1 Tiny Semiconductor Company

    Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has been on a wild ride. Aehr beat financial expectations, but this recent surge in optimism has less to do with EVs and a lot more to do with data centers. On the surface, Aehr stock's recent run-up has everything to do with the last quarter's results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Inflation will surprise investors again in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

  • ‘The set-up will be more like 1929’: Cathie Wood warned of another ‘Great Depression’ if the Fed doesn't pivot — here are 3 investment sectors for safe haven

    The super investor is sounding the alarm.

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC Ab

  • This Hasn't Happened to Microsoft's Stock Since 2012

    One of billionaire investor Warren Buffett's biggest mistakes was not buying shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the company's early years. Microsoft is one of the safest growth stocks you can buy and it normally has no problem outperforming the markets. It's an incredible performance for the stock but with Microsoft being a hugely profitable business (its net margins are north of 30%) and always finding new ways to grow, its success shouldn't be too big of a surprise.