Should You Hold Ross Stores (ROST) Stock?

Madison Funds, managed by Madison Investment Management, released its “Madison Mid Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund increased by 9.6% compared to a 9.2% increase in the Russell Midcap Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Madison Funds highlighted stocks like Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Dublin, California, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is a fashion and apparel retailer. On January 12, 2023, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) stock closed at $118.75 per share. One-month return of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was 4.45%, and its shares gained 13.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has a market capitalization of $40.894 billion.

Madison Funds made the following comment about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter:

“The top five contributors for the quarter were Arch Capital Group, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Gartner, Markel, and PACCAR. Ross Stores is experiencing a difficult retail environment for the low-end consumer. However, results held up better than expected and the outlook appears to be improving.”

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 43 hedge fund portfolios held Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) at the end of the third quarter, which was 46 in the previous quarter.

