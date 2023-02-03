Should You Hold Tesla (TSLA) for the Long-Term?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Class A shares of the fund underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The portfolio’s largest sector overweight in the quarter was Energy and the largest sector underweight was Information Technology. Energy and Utility sectors were the significant performance contributors, while Information technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors detracted from the performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Alger Capital highlighted stocks Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is an electric vehicle and energy generation and storage systems manufacturer. On February 2, 2023, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock closed at $188.27 per share. One-month return of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was 66.52%, and its shares lost 38.83% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a market capitalization of $595.705 billion.

Alger Capital made the following comment about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is an electric vehicle manufacturer with a significant technological lead in its large and rapidly growing addressable market. Shares underperformed during the quarter as it confronted transportation capacity issues that caused deliveries to fall short of estimates, as well as developing demand softness. Moreover, the demand softness became evident in increased Model 3 and Y discounts, the introduction of supercharging credits, some consumers deferring purchases until the Inflation Reduction Act EV purchase incentives become effective in January 2023, and other consumers who may be influenced by higher financing rates or deterred from initiating a high-ticket purchase. Despite these near-term difficulties, we remain constructive on EV innovation, adoption, and Tesla's growth prospects over the long-term."

Image by Blomst from Pixabay

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 88 hedge fund portfolios held Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) at the end of the third quarter, which was 73 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)  in another article and shared the list of hot EV stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Investors Should Avoid This Costly Mistake in Times of Crisis

    The billionaire went into debt to acquire Twitter but he regrets this decision which put him in a not very enviable financial situation.

  • Tesla Expected to Announce Mexico Project Soon, Ebrard Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is expected to announce an investment in Mexico very soon as the country works to expand infrastructure and renewable energy supply to take advantage of a boom in companies relocating, Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has

  • Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official

    Tesla Inc has cut prices of some of its car models in South Korea, a local Tesla sales official said on Friday, the second straight month the U.S. electric vehicle maker has lowered prices. The Tesla official confirmed the new prices of the models. In January, Tesla cut the prices of some of its cars in South Korea.

  • Cathie Wood on Tesla price cuts: Rival EV makers will 'have trouble keeping up'

    Tesla's price cuts will make it harder for everyone else in EVs, says longtime bull Cathie Wood.

  • 15 Most Valuable Retail Companies In The World

    In this article, we discuss 15 most valuable retail companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, check out 5 Most Valuable Retail Companies In The World. Retailers are facing challenges due to the rapid changes happening in the industry. Only a small portion of executives are confident about […]

  • Cathie Wood's calls on Bitcoin, Tesla, and AI

    Cathie Wood shares her predictions for Bitcoin, Tesla, and AI with Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi. Why Cathie Wood says AI will power the 'most massive productivity increase in history' here How AI productivity gains will be ‘astounding and shocking’ here How Tesla is dominating the auto industry & rival EV makers will ‘have trouble keeping up’ here Context: ARK’s Cathie Wood telling Yahoo Finance, Elon Musk "absolutely chose the right technology, and I think others are rethinking it now," Wood said. “If they do not switch over to this kind of battery technology, they will not be able to catch up with Tesla in terms of price declines without losing money — whereas Tesla’s gross margins are probably going to continue moving up on balance, even as it is cutting prices because its unit volumes, the economies of scale, are going to be so significant."

  • 10 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot EV stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot EV stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now. The electric vehicle (EV) industry was heavily impacted by the economic downturn in 2022. As interest rates increased […]

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Coinbase Wins Dismissal of Customer Class Action Lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) has won dismissal of a class action lawsuit claiming the sale of unregistered securities.

  • Coinbase Shares Soar as Crypto-Related Stocks Continue Post-Fed Rally

    Barclays analyst said Coinbase volumes rose 56% in January from the previous month.

  • White House Still Trying To Reunite 1,000 Kids Separated Under Trump’s Border Policy

    The Biden administration has reunited more than 600 migrant children with their families.

  • Chill pervades China's tech firms even as crackdown eases

    A grinding crackdown that wiped billions of dollars of value off Chinese technology companies is easing, but the once-freewheeling industry is bracing for much slower growth ahead. Analysts say China’s easing of restrictions on companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and online games company Tencent and talk of support for the private sector reflects Beijing’s decision to refocus on growth after the economy was ravaged by the pandemic and restrictions imposed to fight COVID-19. In January, a top official at China’s central bank said in an interview with state-owned media that the crackdown on technology companies was “basically” over, adding that companies would be encouraged to lead economic growth and create more jobs.

  • Priscilla Presley says she wants to 'protect' her grandchildren after contesting the validity of Lisa Marie Presley's will

    On what would have been Lisa Marie Presley's 55th birthday, the late entertainer's mother expressed her desire to "keep our family together."

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Down 89%, This Growth Stock Could Set You Up to Benefit From a Massive Trend

    Pandemic-driven demand has generally receded, and the combination of inflation and rising interest rates has crushed the market's appetite for growth stocks. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading freelance labor marketplace, and the company is in a great position to benefit from the long-term growth of the gig economy. After growing sales 88% in 2020's third quarter and 43% in Q3 2021, Fiverr's Q3 revenue increased just 11% year over year in its latest third quarter.