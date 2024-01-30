'I hold them responsible': Biden says he's made a decision on response to attack in Jordan

President Joe Biden speaks during the First in the Nation Dinner and Celebration in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, Jan 27, 2024

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he had made a decision on how to respond to the recent attack at a military base in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops and wounded 25 others.

Asked if he holds Iran responsible, Biden, who is on his way to Palm Beach, Florida, for a campaign fundraiser, said, "I do hold them responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it."

Biden's remarks follow a vow he made on the day of the attack to take swift action to deal with the attacks. “We shall respond,” he said Sunday.

Biden blamed the unmanned aerial drone attack on the troops stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border on “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”

He vowed to “hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing.”

In his remarks on Tuesday, Biden did not reveal any specifics about what the response will look like.

The three American troops were the first to be killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, igniting the war that has led to more than 26,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement, also vowed retaliation.

Meanwhile, Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina and Tom Cotton of Arkansas quickly blamed Biden for the tragedy and joined Sen. John Cornyn of Texas in calling for a military strike on Iran.

Former President Donald Trump, the leading GOP presidential contender, blamed Biden for the attack on Truth Social.

"This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender….," he wrote.

