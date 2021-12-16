'Hold us accountable': Green Bay residents, police chief Chris Davis discuss concerns about recent shootings

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis speaks to community members Wednesday during a public forum about gun violence in the community. The meeting was held at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY - Does Green Bay have a gang problem?

Where are all these guns coming into the city from?

What can we do to work with police to solve these shootings?

Those were some of the questions posed Wednesday night by Green Bay residents concerned about a spate of gunfire that has roughly doubled the number of bullets fired in the city this year to more than 400, compared with the number from 2020.

About 60 residents turned out to hear what Police Chief Christopher Davis is planning in response to the incidents, which saw seven shooting incidents Dec. 9 and 10 alone.

Speakers expressed relief that the Dec. 9 spree resulted in no deaths or serious injuries, though there clearly was skepticism that that level of luck would continue.

Some speakers identified themselves, others went nameless, but almost every speaker hoped that something could be done to reduce the number of times they find spent shells or other evidence of guns being fired in their neighborhoods.

"What can we do to help," said a man who said he moved into the Fort Howard Neighborhood two years ago after a career in the U.S. Coast Guard. "What do you need from us?"

He was one of several speakers who expressed interest in a public-police partnership as a way to help reduce the incidents of gunfire in the city's streets. Davis and a number of officers at the meeting seemed to welcome that attitude.

"Call us when you need us," said Davis, who has been Green Bay's police chief for roughly four months. "Keep providing the daily support that you give police officers. But hold us accountable.

"When you aren't thrilled with what you see from us," he added, "let us know."

He said most shooters in the city are not gang members in the traditional sense; they're not part of a group fighting over drug territory or focused primarily on committing crimes. He said many shootings in the city result when a member of one group disrespects someone in another group — often via social media — and the dispute eventually escalates into violence.

Alderman Brian Johnson and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis speak to community members Wednesday during a public forum about gun violence in the community. The meeting was held at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

Guns used in street shootings get into criminals hands in a number of ways, Davis said. The most common: Theft, often from an unlocked car or truck.

Some of Davis' answers to residents' questions were specific; some less so. He was able to speak of a comprehensive gun-violence-reduction program that was in the works, and plans to bring in the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform to assess policing in the city. He parried some questions from citizens about specifics of ongoing investigations, but vowed that, “If someone chooses to go out in our community (and commit a gun crime), there will be accountability."

He said the department has made several arrests of people involved in some of the Dec. 9 shootings, while planning to spend a significant amount of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds on National Integrated Ballistic Information Network technology and other items for the police department. That will enable the department to collect ballistics information from a shooting the same day, as opposed to sometimes taking days or, more often, weeks.

The department began leasing time on one of the three NIBIN machines in Wisconsin earlier this year. But the number of shooting investigations and the availability of grant money made more sense to spend $188,000 for full-time use of the technology rather than lease time on a machine at $75 per shell-casing analyzed.

Alderman Brian Johnson organized the event, which was at the Neville Public Museum of Brown County. City Council members Veronica Corpus-Dax, Randy Scannell, Mark Steuer and Chris Wery also attended, as did Assembly member Kristina Shelton.

