Should You Hold Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Value Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index. Its Investor Class fund ARTLX returned 14.04%, Advisor Class fund APDLX posted a return of 14.14%, and Institutional Class fund APHLX returned 14.10% in the quarter, compared to a 12.42% return for the benchmark index. Positive stock selection led to the outperformance of the fund in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Artisan Value Fund highlighted stocks like Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is a media and entertainment company. On March 1, 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) stock closed at $15.02 per share. One-month return of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) was -5.65%, and its shares lost 47.63% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has a market capitalization of $36.499 billion.

Artisan Value Fund made the following comment about Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is a global media and entertainment company that is the result of the 2022 merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia. Warner is known for its theatrical releases, networks (CNN, TNT, TBS) and pay television network HBO and related over-the-top streaming service HBO Max. The legacy Discovery business distributes content across US and international networks—such as HGTV, Discovery, TLC, Food Network and Animal Planet—as well as its own streaming service Discovery+. We believe the total portfolio of content and entertainment assets should provide a compelling direct-to-consumer offering to attract viewers and the scale to invest in original content. There is a lot of opportunity, but there’s also uncertainty related to the merger’s integration and realized cost synergies. These questions, in addition to a challenging macro environment for advertising and foreign exchange headwinds, have been overhangs on the stock price. Further, media and entertainment stocks have come under pressure due to skepticism about the industry’s long-term economics. Our view is streaming is a scale and intellectual property business that will result in a few large winners, and we believe HBO Max will be among this group. WBD looks like a bargain, selling at a double-digit FCF yield."

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 60 hedge fund portfolios held Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 61 in the previous quarter.

