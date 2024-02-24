Holden’s Aidan Kearney, blogger known as Turtleboy, released from jail after new indictments

Aidan Kearney, of Holden, is a blogger known as "Turtleboy."

Holden’s Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as Turtleboy, was released from jail Friday, the same day two new indictments were unsealed against him, court records show.

Kearney, who has been held in jail since late December, was released on personal recognizance, court records show, after a hearing in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Kearney is facing criminal prosecution in Norfolk County over allegations he intimidated witnesses during his “Turtleboy Daily News” blog coverage and protests regarding the controversial murder prosecution of Karen Read.

He had his bail revoked in December after prosecutors allege he intimidated and assaulted a woman he’d dated who they said was to act as a witness against him in a grand jury investigation.

His bail hearing following that revocation Friday also served as an arraignment on two new charges against him in Norfolk Superior Court — one count of witness intimidation, and one count of disclosing the contents of a wiretap.

The indictments, which multiple media outlets reported Friday were related to the allegations regarding Kearney’s ex-girlfriend, were handed up Thursday by a Norfolk County Grand Jury, court records show.

According to Boston.com, special prosecutor Robert Novack Friday alleged Kearney threatened to “destroy” the ex-girlfriend, recorded a conversation without her permission, and published an altered version of the recording online.

Novack requested $10,000 cash bail and that Kearney stay away from alleged victims, but Superior Court Judge Debra Squires-Lee ordered him released on personal recognizance, and did not add additional conditions, Boston.com reported.

According to Boston.com, Kearney’s lawyer, Timothy Bradl, denied the allegations and argued that restrictions would limit Kearney’s First Amendment rights to cover Read’s case.

Kearney walked out of the courthouse to a hail of cheers from supporters, television reports show.

“I’m going to keep obeying the law, and I’m going to keep reporting diligently on the Karen Read case until we have justice,” Kearney told reporters, according to video posted by WCVB.

Read is slated to go on trial March 12 in Norfolk Superior Court on a second-degree murder charge tied to allegations she struck and killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV after a night of drinking in Canton.

Kearney has blogged extensively about her case, arguing evidence points to a massive coverup orchestrated after O’Keefe was allegedly beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another police officer.

He has accused people inside the home of being part of the coverup and traveled to their homes to host protests, preceding the original witness intimidation charges he faces.

Kearney was first to report that federal authorities were looking into the Karen Read case, an unusual step in state murder cases.

Norfolk County prosecutors allege in recent court documents that Kearney was fed information about the federal probe and the case by Read and her lawyers, and that her lawyers unethically and improperly cited to his reporting on that information when making claims prosecutors allege to be false in her defense.

The prosecution asked that, given what they allege to be professional misconduct by her lawyers, Read agree to waive any future motions regarding receiving poor legal advice should she decide to keep her lawyers for trial.

Prosecutors wrote in their memo that reports raising questions about the case — including theories that a dog attack was involved — were investigated and ruled out.

They wrote that lab testing showed “no canine DNA associated with the swabs taken from the victims’ clothing in the area of the victim’s injuries.”

They also said multiple independent forensic examiners will certify that a Google search that has been taken as evidence of a coverup was not performed as early as timestamps suggested.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holden’s Aidan Kearney, Turtleboy, released from jail