Holden Arboretum celebrating autumn throughout October

Oct. 15—The Holden Arboretum in Kirtland is celebrating the fall season by hosting Fall Forest Fest throughout October.

The fest is scheduled to take place every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9550 Sperry Road. Fall wagon rides kicked off the fest on Oct. 7 and 8, which allowed for spectators to get a behind-the-scenes look at the foliage throughout the Arboretum's Display Garden.

On Oct. 14 and 15, the Arboretum hosted Costumes and Canines. Dog treats were made available to visitors' dogs enjoying the grounds.

As part of the fest, professional pumpkin carving will take place Oct. 21 and 22. The owner and lead carver of Illuminated Carves, Mike Pickett, will showcase his talents.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Oct. 28 and 29, spectators are encouraged to wear flannel and will be able to enjoy flights of fall beers, and wine on Saturday.

"This year's special because we're doing something each weekend," said Celia Nardo, events manager for the Arboretum and Cleveland Botanical Gardens. "I love that because the weather is so influx in Cleveland and you do have to roll with it, so if we miss out on an opportunity to have a successful weather weekend, we have another themed event taking place the following."

In addition to the decorated Hedge Collection, which has been a staple on the grounds for years, seasonal vignettes were featured at key locations on the campus. The Greensward Tent Lawn served as a main gathering hub of activity, hosting the Spellbound Stage, Graveyard Games and photo opportunities.

Children were also able to create crafts in the Autumn Art Studio.

Nardo said the Arboretum is a fantastic place to be during the fall as there is much to see and no shortage of fall color. Inclement weather has also not stopped spectators from coming.

"Clevelanders recognize they have to bring umbrellas to enjoy events and that's sort of what we see here when we have bad weather," Nardo said. "You enjoy the grounds a little bit differently. We love it when it's not raining, but when it rains, we're able to shift gears a little bit, put up tents and have shelter for some of the activities that take place."

Being an easy trail to navigate, most families who have strollers gravitate toward Buckeye Bud's Adventure Woods, Nardo said.

"We have things along the way for them to see and I think that helps make that easier," she said. "The Display Gardens is always a really nice trail past the Hedge Collection."

Forest Fest is open to the public with an admission fee. For members, no advance tickets are required to attend Forest Fest. Members must register or login to receive a member discount.

For inquiries, call 440-946-4400.