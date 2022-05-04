Holden man pleads to drunken driving and property damage in Joplin assault case

May 4—A resident of Holden received a suspended sentence and was fined $500 this week in a plea deal on drunken driving and assault charges he was facing from an incident two years ago in Joplin.

Douglas L. Guinn, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of property damage and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated in a deal dismissing felony assault and resisting arrest charges, and three other misdemeanor charges.

Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced Guinn to four years on the property damage conviction, but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on probation for five years. The judge also fined him $500 for the drunken driving offense.

The charges stemmed from a single-vehicle crash Feb. 5, 2020, in the 300 block of East Third Street in downtown Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Guinn lost control of a vehicle and ran over three curbs and through a fence before hitting a utility pole near the Joplin police station.

Blocked from getting out of the vehicle by the utility pole and a city work truck, the defendant purportedly locked the doors of his vehicle and refused to get out when police officers arrived. He then repeatedly rammed another vehicle parked behind him in an unsuccessful effort to get away.

After his arrest, Guinn submitted a breath sample that tested at 0.213% for blood alcohol content, or more than 2.5 times the legal limit for driving in Missouri.