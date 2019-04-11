Holden Matthews: ‘Black metal music’ may have influenced ‘son of sheriff’ suspect in Louisiana church fires

A man who has been arrested following fires at three historically black churches in Louisiana is the son of a sheriffâs deputy who authorities believe may have been influenced by âblack metal musicâ.

Governor Jon Bel Edwards announced that 21-year-old Holden Matthews had been arrested in connection to those fires, which impacted three churches over a ten day period.

âI donât know what this young manâs motive, I donât know what was in his heart â¦ but it cannot be justified,â Mr Edwards said on Thursday during a press conference.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said that Mr Matthews has been charged on three counts of arson on a religious building, with each individual count carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Mr Browning was the official who said that black metal music may have been involved in Mr Matthewâs motive.

âWe can now confirm all three of these fires are intentionally set and all three of these fires are related,â Mr Browning said.

Mr Matthewsâ father works for the St Landry Parish Sheriffâs office, and Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that his employee was shocked by the news about his son.

âHoldenâs father is an employee of mine,â Mr Guidroz said. âHe was shocked and hurt as any father would be. He was in terrible shape.â