Holden Matthews: ‘Black metal music’ may have influenced ‘son of sheriff’ suspect in Louisiana church fires

A man who has been arrested following fires at three historically black churches in Louisiana is the son of a sheriffâs deputy who authorities believe may have been influenced by âblack metal musicâ.
Governor Jon Bel Edwards announced that 21-year-old Holden Matthews had been arrested in connection to those fires, which impacted three churches over a ten day period.
âI donât know what this young manâs motive, I donât know what was in his heart â¦ but it cannot be justified,â Mr Edwards said on Thursday during a press conference.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said that Mr Matthews has been charged on three counts of arson on a religious building, with each individual count carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
Mr Browning was the official who said that black metal music may have been involved in Mr Matthewâs motive.
âWe can now confirm all three of these fires are intentionally set and all three of these fires are related,â Mr Browning said.
Mr Matthewsâ father works for the St Landry Parish Sheriffâs office, and Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that his employee was shocked by the news about his son.
âHoldenâs father is an employee of mine,â Mr Guidroz said. âHe was shocked and hurt as any father would be. He was in terrible shape.â