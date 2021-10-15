Holden police charge 3 men with theft after recovering a dozen stolen road signs

Oct. 14—A dozen stop and street signs stolen in Holden over the weekend have been recovered and put back where they belong.

Three men were charged in connection with the thefts, according to Holden police Chief Chris Greeley.

Alexander Rosengren, 21, of Orrington; Dale Fuller, 20, of Searsport; and Charles Burman, 21, of Orrington were charged with Class D theft. Fuller also was charged with failing to stop for an officer.

The trio are scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 17 at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

The signs were stolen Sunday night from the northern section of town in the area of Levenseller and Mann Hill roads, Town Manager Benjamin Breadmore said.

The next day, Holden police Sgt. Andy Whitehouse attempted to stop a suspicious truck, Greeley said. Fuller, the driver, refused to stop and there was a brief chase before he pulled over. The signs were in the back of the truck.

The men posted bail at the police station and were released.

The signs were reinstalled on Tuesday, Breadmore said.

Police suspect the men planned to sell the signs to scrap metal dealers.

A Class D theft charge applies to items valued between $500 and $1,000.

If convicted of that crime, the men face up to a year in prison each and fines of up to $2,000. They could be ordered to pay restitution to the town for the cost of the labor of putting the signs back where they belonged.

Fuller faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted of the failure to stop charge.