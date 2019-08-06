Should You Be Holding Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS), it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Advanced Medical Solutions Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

AMS delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 11% in the most recent year Not surprisingly, AMS outperformed its industry which returned 8.6%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. AMS's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that AMS manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Looking at AMS's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

AIM:AMS Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

