ALSO Holding AG (VTX:ALSN) Just Released Its Annual Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

As you might know, ALSO Holding AG (VTX:ALSN) last week released its latest annual, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 4.6% short of analyst estimates at €12b, and statutory earnings of €11.91 per share missed forecasts by 3.6%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

View our latest analysis for ALSO Holding

Following the latest results, ALSO Holding's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of €12.5b in 2023. This would be a satisfactory 7.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 9.4% to €13.28. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €12.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of €13.48 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of CHF286, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic ALSO Holding analyst has a price target of CHF320 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF265. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting ALSO Holding is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of ALSO Holding'shistorical trends, as the 7.8% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 7.0% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.0% per year. It's clear that while ALSO Holding's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for ALSO Holding going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here