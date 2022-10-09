Holding this airline has been an unpleasant experience for investors – but things are about to take off

Robert Stephens
·4 min read
Tui airliner
Tui airliner

Investing in shares is not always a pleasant experience. Although the stock market offers unrivalled long-term capital growth and income potential vis-à-vis other mainstream assets, it regularly delivers corrections and bear markets that can prompt temporary paper losses for investors.

In Questor’s view, sticking with stocks through the bad times is key to successful long-term investing. Selling up because the economic outlook appears downbeat is unlikely to produce high returns – especially when assets such as cash, bonds and property come with their own challenges.

Of course, cyclical companies will undoubtedly be affected by an economic downturn to a greater extent than their more defensive peers. It is therefore unsurprising that tourism group TUI has delivered significantly worse performance than the wider stock market over recent months.

Its shares have fallen by 49pc, against a 24pc decline for the FTSE 250, since this column tipped them as a risky buy in December last year. This is despite the stock generating a 35pc paper gain within two months of our tip, which highlights the speed and scale of decline in market sentiment towards the company.

Certainly, it has experienced a challenging trading environment this year. Airport disruption caused by staff shortages has not been conducive to rising profitability across the industry, while concern about the impact of a cost-of-living crisis on demand for holidays has weighed on investors’ sentiment towards the sector.

However, the company’s recent results show that it continues to offer long-term investment potential. Its available cash resources stood at €3.9bn (£3.4bn) in August, which shows it has the financial means to overcome an economic downturn.

It has also been successful in raising capital throughout the pandemic, which suggests it can outlast many of its rivals should conditions deteriorate further.

The company’s financial outlook has been further improved by progress made in cutting costs. It has reduced costs by €240m since 2020 and is on track to meet a €400m a year efficiency goal by the end of next year.

In terms of trading performance, TUI’s latest quarterly update showed that it continued to make incremental improvements as pandemic-related risks recede.

For example, bookings for this year’s summer programme amounted to 91pc of 2019 levels and it expects winter 2022‑23 bookings to be at a similar level to pre‑Covid figures. It has also been able to increase the average price of its holidays by 18pc, which helped to offset rising costs in an era of rampant inflation.

Clearly, the near-term prospects for the business are uncertain. Rising interest rates and high inflation mean consumers will have less discretionary income to pay for non‑essential goods and services such as holidays. This could act as a drag on the company’s sales over the coming months.

However, in Questor’s view consumers are likely to cut back on a whole host of other non‑essential items before they abandon their annual or six‑monthly holiday. As a result, TUI’s financial prospects may not be as dire as the stock market is anticipating.

And with its shares having already declined by 52pc so far this year, they offer a wide margin of safety that accounts for the prospect of worsening financial performance that may ultimately fail to arrive.

Indeed, investors seem to have assumed that the economic outlook will be permanently negative. While challenges are almost certain over the short run, ultimately the economy will recover in the coming years.

Cyclical companies with the financial means to survive near‑term challenges, such as TUI, are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of a long‑term return to economic growth.

Therefore, sticking with the stock is a logical response to what has thus far been an unpleasant experience for investors. Determining when the economy’s growth rate, investor sentiment and the stock market’s performance will improve is an impossible task.

But history suggests they will not be negative for as long as the consensus currently anticipates. Hold.

Questor says: hold

Ticker: TUI

Share price at close: 111.55p

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips

Recommended Stories

  • In Record Numbers, Venezuelans Risk a Deadly Trek to Reach the U.S. Border

    DARIÉN GAP, Panama — Olga Ramos trekked for days through the jungle, crossing rivers, scaling mountains and carrying a diapered child through mud so deep it threatened to swallow them whole. Along the way, she fell several times, passed a disabled child having a panic attack and saw the body of a dead man, his hands bound and tied to his neck. Yet, like tens of thousands of other Venezuelans traversing this wild, roadless route known as the Darién Gap, Ramos believed that she would make it to th

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's L.A. Home Has a 'Fully Sustainable' Farm: 'This Grand Idea'

    It took Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher five years to bring their solar-powered farm at their Beverly Hills home to life

  • Julia Roberts Reveals the Secret Behind Her 'Dream Come True' Marriage to Danny Moder

    Julia Roberts and Danny Moder prefer to keep a low-profile when it comes to their Hollywood marriage. However, now that the 54-year-old actress is promoting her latest film, Ticket to Paradise, fans are getting an inside look at what makes their 20-year union so strong. Calling her marriage and family, which includes twins Phinneas and […]

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Reverse Split Is a Warning Sign

    Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • AMD Stock Is Hitting Lows. Here's When to Buy.

    AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.

  • Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

    It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • There's Nothing Amazon or FedEx Can Do to Slow Down This Warehouse Landlord

    Amazon and FedEx are pulling back, but don't read too deeply into that when it comes to Prologis' future.

  • Will the stock market be open on Columbus Day?

    Here are the markets that will be open on Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, on Monday, Oct. 10.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses

    The energy sector is the best performing sector in 2022 and for good reason. When the economy is growing and the oil and gas supply is reliable, it's easy to take the energy sector for granted. A heightened focus on energy security sets the stage for a strong oil and gas sector that can grow alongside renewable energy.

  • Here's Why 54% of My Portfolio Is in This Top Index Fund

    When it comes to investing, no investment strategy fits everyone. This is my strategy, and the bedrock portion of my portfolio has been built on one ETF in particular: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). This fund is suited for my portfolio -- 54% of it to be exact -- and here's why it might be right for you too.

  • This month may be the time to buy an I bond

    If you buy one between now and the end of October, you’ll earn a composite interest rate of 9.62%.

  • Tampa property insurer exposed to potentially billions in Hurricane Ian losses

    The subsidiaries of Tampa-based HCI Group, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance and TypTap Insurance Co., hold 26,200 policies in force that amount to more than $10 billion in exposure in the six-county Southwest Florida region where Hurricane Ian made landfall. One estimate places the total insured losses from Hurricane Ian at up to $57 billion, which doesn’t include flood claims taken on by the National Flood Insurance Program.

  • Why I Can't Get Enough of This Passive-Income Juggernaut

    I love to own income-producing investments because that passive cash flow gives me more financial flexibility. I can use it to grow my passive income, make other investments or purchases, or help cover expenses in an emergency.

  • Should Investors Buy Alphabet Stock Before It's Too Late?

    Alphabet recently dipped below the $100 a share level after routinely trading over $2,000 pre-split. The lower price makes the stock more attainable to many investors and offers a great chance to buy Alphabet shares for the long haul.

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shareholders have endured a 51% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC...

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.