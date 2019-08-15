Should You Be Holding Alm. Brand A/S (CPH:ALMB)?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Alm. Brand A/S (CPH:ALMB) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. ALMB is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Alm. Brand here.

ALMB's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that ALMB manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. ALMB appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.32x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ALMB's high dividend payments make it one of the best dividend stocks on the market, and its profitability ensures that dividends are well-covered by its net income.

