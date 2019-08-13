Should You Be Holding Amcor plc (ASX:AMC)?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. AMC is a highly-regarded dividend payer with a strong track record of performance and a buoyant future outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Amcor here.

High growth potential with proven track record and pays a dividend

One reason why investors are attracted to AMC is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 20% underlying the notable 22% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. Over the past year, AMC has grown its earnings by 17%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did AMC outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Packaging industry expansion, which generated a 4.4% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company.

ASX:AMC Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that AMC is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 5.6%. AMC has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

ASX:AMC Historical Dividend Yield, August 13th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Amcor, I've put together three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Valuation: What is AMC worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? Other Attractive Alternatives: Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of AMC?

