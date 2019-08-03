Should You Be Holding ASTI Holdings Limited (SGX:575)?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on ASTI Holdings Limited (SGX:575) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 575 is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on ASTI Holdings here.

Undervalued with adequate balance sheet

575 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 10%, 575’s debt level is acceptable. This implies that 575 has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt. 575's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 575's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that 575 is potentially undervalued.

