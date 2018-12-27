Should You Be Holding Astral Poly Technik Limited (NSE:ASTRAL)?

Astral Poly Technik Limited (NSE:ASTRAL) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of ASTRAL, it is a financially-sound company with a strong track record and a excellent growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Astral Poly Technik here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than ASTRAL, with its expected earnings growth of 24%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by an outstanding revenue growth of 51% over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. ASTRAL delivered a bottom-line expansion of 28% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did ASTRAL outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Building industry expansion, which generated a 25% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company.

NSEI:ASTRAL Future Profit December 27th 18 More

ASTRAL’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that ASTRAL has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. ASTRAL’s has produced operating cash levels of 1.22x total debt over the past year, which implies that ASTRAL’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:ASTRAL Historical Debt December 27th 18 More

Next Steps:

For Astral Poly Technik, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is ASTRAL worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ASTRAL is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does ASTRAL return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from ASTRAL as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of ASTRAL? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



