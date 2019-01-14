Should You Be Holding Bajaj Electricals Limited (NSE:BAJAJELEC)?

Bajaj Electricals Limited (NSE:BAJAJELEC) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of BAJAJELEC, it is a company with a an impressive history of dividend payments as well as an optimistic future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Bajaj Electricals here.

Reasonable growth potential average dividend payer

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than BAJAJELEC, with its expected earnings growth of 33%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by an outstanding revenue growth of 53% over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives.

NSEI:BAJAJELEC Future Profit January 14th 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that BAJAJELEC is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 0.7%. BAJAJELEC has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

NSEI:BAJAJELEC Historical Dividend Yield January 14th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Bajaj Electricals, I’ve put together three important aspects you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has BAJAJELEC’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is BAJAJELEC worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BAJAJELEC is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of BAJAJELEC? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

