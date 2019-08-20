Should You Be Holding Cadsys (India) Limited (NSE:CADSYS)?

I've been keeping an eye on Cadsys (India) Limited (NSE:CADSYS) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe CADSYS has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Cadsys (India) here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

In the previous year, CADSYS has ramped up its bottom line by 68%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did CADSYS outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the IT industry expansion, which generated a 17% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! CADSYS's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that CADSYS manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. CADSYS seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.11x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:CADSYS Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Cadsys (India), I've compiled three key factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CADSYS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CADSYS’s outlook. Valuation: What is CADSYS worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CADSYS is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CADSYS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.