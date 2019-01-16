Should You Be Holding EIH Associated Hotels Limited (NSE:EIHAHOTELS)?

EIH Associated Hotels Limited (NSE:EIHAHOTELS) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of EIHAHOTELS, it is a company with robust financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on EIH Associated Hotels here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

EIHAHOTELS is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that EIHAHOTELS has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. EIHAHOTELS’s has produced operating cash levels of 46.77x total debt over the past year, which implies that EIHAHOTELS’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

Next Steps:

For EIH Associated Hotels, I’ve put together three key factors you should look at:

