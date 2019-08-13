Should You Be Holding GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC)?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC), there's is a company with a great history of dividend payments as well as a buoyant future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on GVC Holdings here.

Reasonable growth potential average dividend payer

One reason why investors are attracted to GVC is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 49%, made up of high-quality, operational cash from its core business, which is expected to more than double over the next year. This indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities.

LSE:GVC Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, GVC is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 5.7%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

LSE:GVC Historical Dividend Yield, August 13th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For GVC Holdings, I've put together three fundamental factors you should further examine:

