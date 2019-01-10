Should You Be Holding INEOS Styrolution India Limited (NSE:INEOSSTYRO)?

I’ve been keeping an eye on INEOS Styrolution India Limited (NSE:INEOSSTYRO) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe INEOSSTYRO has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on INEOS Styrolution India here.

Excellent balance sheet average dividend payer

INEOSSTYRO’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that INEOSSTYRO has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. INEOSSTYRO appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.86x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:INEOSSTYRO Historical Debt January 10th 19 More

INEOSSTYRO is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NSEI:INEOSSTYRO Historical Dividend Yield January 10th 19 More

Next Steps:

For INEOS Styrolution India, there are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

