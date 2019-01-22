Should You Be Holding Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (HKG:2633)?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (HKG:2633), it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Jacobson Pharma here.

Undervalued with adequate balance sheet

2633’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 2633 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.26x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. 2633’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of 2633’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 2633’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that 2633’s price is currently discounted.

SEHK:2633 Intrinsic Value Export January 22nd 19 More

Next Steps:

For Jacobson Pharma, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2633’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2633’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 2633’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 2633? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

