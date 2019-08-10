Should You Be Holding Logwin AG (ETR:TGHN)?

Logwin AG (ETR:TGHN) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of TGHN, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Logwin here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

TGHN delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 21% in the most recent year. Not surprisingly, TGHN outperformed its industry which returned 14%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. TGHN is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that TGHN manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. TGHN's has produced operating cash levels of 567x total debt over the past year, which implies that TGHN's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

For Logwin, I've put together three pertinent factors you should further examine:

