'Holding this in a long time': Sheriff's captain overheard deputy chief use racial slur

A discrimination lawsuit accuses Preble Acton, deputy chief of support services for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, of using a racial epithet to describe a Black deputy.

Recent lawsuit records show Roscoe Sanders, a Black deputy who filed federal and state cases, has a high-ranking witness: Capt. Brad Harrison oversees school resource officers.

Harrison testified on Nov. 17, 2020, that he heard the racial epithet from Acton, according to a deposition filed in March by plaintiffs' attorney Constance Mann of Franklin.

Court proceedings may have been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lawsuit document also filed in March accused the sheriff's office of failing to follow standard operational procedure when the agency learned about the racial slur.

"After Captain Harrison's testimony and a request for investigation, command did nothing," the lawsuit document stated.

Since the alleged incident, Acton has not faced discipline.

Rutherford County records state Acton has never faced discipline during her sheriff's office career that dates back to 1986, according to Sonya Stephenson, the county's human resources director and records custodian.

"She is still deputy chief of (support services), but she is training Major Steve Spence to take her position when she retires," Stephenson said.

Acton is part of Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh's six-member command staff that includes him, according to the agency's website. The sheriff has final authority on all hiring, promoting, demoting, suspending and firing decisions.

In 2017, Fitzhugh hired Acton to be chief of support services after he accepted appointment to be sheriff from the Rutherford County Commission.

Acton oversees fleet management, central warrants and records, community services, law enforcement training, facility management, payroll, administrative services and human resources. She also teams with Fitzhugh to present funding requests to the Rutherford County Commission's budget committee.

The sheriff's office offered the following statement, attributed to Fitzhugh, in response to the lawsuit accusations:

“The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office denies all liability and allegations of improper conduct in this case. Further, Deputy Chief Preble Acton denies using any derogatory language or racial epithets. We cannot comment further due to pending litigation.”

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh speaks during a Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, news conference, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee., that was held to announce that 23 stores have been closed after it is believed that they are selling products containing a marijuana derivative. The press conference was held in front of Vapesboro, one of the businesses under investigation.

The state case, filed in October 2019, also involves an age discrimination lawsuit involving Sanders and fellow deputies Kerry Nelson and Ronnie Ralston.

Sanders, Nelson and Ralston contend they were passed up for promotion for SRO sergeant around February 2019 when they had more experience than the chosen applicant.

Rutherford County Attorney Nick Christiansen, who is representing the sheriff's office, denied the "alleged" racial epithet had anything to do with the promotion decision.

"Such comment does not constitute any evidence of discrimination whatsoever in connection with the RSCO's decision to promote (the chosen applicant) over Sanders," Christiansen said in an April 4 document, which requested the court to dismiss the case.

The case is set for a jury trial June 20-24 at the Rutherford County Judicial Center in downtown Murfreesboro. Online records show a special judge is presiding over the case — rather than local Circuit Court judges who regularly hear criminal cases prosecuted with the assistance of sheriff's deputies.

SRO captain: Racist comment 'was shocking'

Sanders, through his attorney, filed the federal racial discrimination case Sept. 30, 2021. This lawsuit accused an unnamed sheriff's chief of making a racist remark. The federal case is scheduled for trial April 4, 2023, in Nashville before U.S. District Court Judge District Judge Aleta A. Trauger.

Court records filed in state court in March by Mann — Sanders' attorney — show the name of the chief in question as Acton.

After Capt. Harrison mentioned hearing the racial epithet during the deposition, Mann repeated the exact offensive language in question to see if he would confirm what Acton told him.

"Yes," Harrison said.

The captain said the words in question were spoken in a one-on-one conversation when Acton asked about promotion process that involved Sanders applying for the sergeant position. Harrison told the attorney he didn't know what to say when he heard the offensive words.

"Yes, it was shocking," said Harrison, who confirmed to the attorney that he cried while answering deposition questions.

"I've been holding this in a long time."

Lt. Alan Garner, who oversees SROs, also testified about racial discrimination within the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

"It's still there," said Garner, who is Black. "I do not see it as much because I've been fortunate to move up the ranks, but the guys under me are still seeing it every day. Things need to change. You know, we've got to do something that's better than what we are doing.

"We're still stuck in the past as far as, you know, having an equal playing field and having an equal amount of black and white officers, not to mention it's time for us to start having more black officers in the position of supervision, which we don't have."

At the time of the sergeant promotion in question, the SRO division included two Black sergeants and one Black lieutenant out of more than 60 deputies serving the schools.

Rutherford County schools has 49,300 students attending 50 schools.

Sheriff's Public Information Officer Lisa Marchesoni said the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is committed to advancing diversity in law enforcement and corrections leadership through recruitment, training and promoting employees that reflect the diversity of the community we serve.

Rutherford County, one of the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee, reached a U.S. Census estimated population of 352,182 on July 2021. About 16.3% of residents are African Americans.

Harrison: 'I'm concerned with retaliation'

Harrison also testified that Acton was displeased with the promotion board's top five ranked applicants for sergeant, including Ralston and Nelson.

The captain testified it was not unusual for Acton to use profanity. He also said he was uncomfortable answering questions about a high-ranking member of Sheriff Fitzhugh's command staff.

"I'm concerned with retaliation," Harrison said in the deposition.

The lawsuit contends Acton has influence on all personnel decisions made by the sheriff, including the crafting of questions for the applicants for sergeant.

"She was actively involved with the contrived board who met in secret and then instructed the promotion board," a lawsuit document filed March 4 stated. "Thus, Acton was meaningfully involved in tying the hands of the promotion board and directing the decision."

Acton also began a meeting that included members of "the contrived board" and "the valid promotion board" examining the sergeant applicants with an announcement "that it wasn't going to be that (vulgar remark) speaking about Nelson," states a lawsuit document.

Nelson previously served as an SRO sergeant before the sheriff demoted him in January 2018. The demotion was based on accusations that Nelson made inappropriate sexual remarks and gestures that offended at least one deputy on the receiving end of the remarks and gestures.

Capt. Harrison also faced deposition questions about whether Sanders had the characteristics to be to sergeant after being ranked fifth among 11 applicants by an SRO promotion board.

"He does not have the qualities to do that," said Harrison, adding that he was mainly talking about management characteristics but not with leadership.

'It's mainly self-initiated activities, not following through."

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

About Preble Acton

Preble Acton

Preble Acton is part of the six-member command staff of Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Her career with the sheriff's office dates back to 1986. Fitzhugh hired her to serve as deputy chief of support services (January 2017). Acton oversees fleet management, central warrants and records, community services, law enforcement training, facility management, payroll, administrative services and human resources. She also teams with Fitzhugh to present the sheriff's funding requests to the Rutherford County Commission's budget committee.

