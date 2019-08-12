Should You Be Holding Nucletron Electronic Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:NUC)?

Nucletron Electronic Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:NUC) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of NUC, it is a financially-robust company with a great track record of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Nucletron Electronic here.

Flawless balance sheet, good value and pays a dividend

NUC's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Looking at NUC's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

NUC's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the trade distributors industry, NUC is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that NUC is potentially undervalued.

